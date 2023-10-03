Unalaska’s Municipal Election 2023: preliminary results

The polls have closed and two races remain undecided as of Tuesday night.

City Council seat B is too close to call. Incumbent Thomas Bell has a 24 point lead ahead of Brenda Baker, but there are still 26 absentee and questioned ballots that won't be counted by the canvassing team until Friday.

Anthony Longo came out with about 54% of the vote for City Council seat E, enough to take it from incumbent Dennis Robinson.

For School Board seat E, Trever Shaishnikoff ran unopposed and won the seat with about 99% of the vote. The rest of the votes went to write-in candidates.

Also running unopposed, Amanda Schmahl has won School Board seat C, with around 98% percent of the vote.

There wasn’t a candidate on the ballot for School Board seat B, but 101 people voted for write-in candidates. The results are too close to call, but it looks like Nicole Bice and Jolene Longo are the front runners. Since no candidate received 40% of the vote, they will go to a runoff, according to City Clerk Estkarlen Magdaong.

KUCB will bring you the final results of the 2023 Municipal Election after city officials canvass the absentee and questioned ballots on Friday morning.

Check out the preliminary election results below.

City Council Seat B



Thomas Bell: 157

Brenda Baker: 133

Write-ins: 8

City Council Seat E



Dennis M. Robinson: 135

Anthony Longo: 164

Write-ins: 4

School Board Seat B



Write-ins: 101

School Board Seat E



Trever Shaishnikoff: 279

Write-ins: 3

School Board Seat C

