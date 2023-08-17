UCSD school board selects Amanda Schmahl to temporarily fill vacant seat

Unalaska’s school board swore in new member Amanda Schmahl Wednesday evening. She’ll serve on the board until the island’s municipal election on Oct. 3.

Schmahl is replacing Bob Cummings, who resigned from his position in July, before moving off-island. Cummings had sat on the board for the Unalaska City School District for nearly four years.

Schmahl is the aquatics manager for Unalaska’s Department of Parks, Culture and Recreation. She said she’s excited to join the board for the start of the school year.

“I want to be a part of a committee that can make a difference in my community,” Schmahl said at Wednesday’s board meeting.

UCSD board members selected Schmahl over Trever Shaishnikoff during an executive session. The two were the only community members who submitted letters of interest for the vacant seat.