School Board Seat B: Brian Rankin

I was born in Billings MT,and raised in Unalaska since 1975. I attended school in Unalaska from preschool through 12th grade. I was active on the basketball team, swim team, and wrestling team. After high school I was offered a job at the airlines. I worked at the airport for 8 years, was the cargo/fuel lead for Reeve Aleutian Airways / Frosty Fuel service for 5 years.

I am currently working for the City of Unalaska as the Roads Chief with 25 years of service.

I have served as a Director of Ounalashka Corporation from January 2019 to present, and a Trustee on the Ounalashka Settlement Trust from 2019 to present. I am currently the Vice Chair of the Ounalashka Corporation Board and President of the Ounalashka Settlement Trust.

I have attended 100% of Ounalashka Corporations Board's regularly scheduled meetings during the last fiscal year. And 100% of the Ounalashka Settlement Trust board regularly scheduled meetings for the last fiscal year.

I have previously served on Unalaska Volunteer Fire Department for 24 years as Lieutenant, EMT II and Fire Instructor I. I have served on the Unalaska Chapter of Alaska State Firefighters Association from 1996 to 2014. I served three two-year terms as the Southwest Representative on the Alaska State Firefighters Association State Board. Through ASFA organized and hosted three of the 4th of July Carnivals for the Community of Unalaska and hosted a St. Baldrick’s campaign in Unalaska raising money for Childrens Cancer Research. I served one term on the Unalaska head start parents committee, traveling to Juneau to lobby support for the head start program.

My wife Sarah Rankin is employed with Safeway in shipping and receiving. My sister Denise Rankin is employed by Ounalashka Corporation as President. She served on the School Board and Qawalangin Tribal council. My daughter Anastasia Rankin is employed by Ounalashka Corporation with Lands Department. My daughter Abbygale Jensen lives in Washington state. Both of my daughters graduated from Unalaska High School. My mother retired from the City of Unalaska with 40 years of service as Treasurer, she also served on Ounalashka Corporation Board with 36 years of service, served on the Illiuliuk Clinic board, and currently serves on the Museum of the Aleutians Board of Directors. My grandfather Walter Dyakanoff served on the School Board for about 20 years.