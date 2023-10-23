School Board Seat B: Nicole Bice

I grew up in a small town in Northern Indiana. My husband and I along with our daughter have been Unalaska residents since late December 2012. One of the many things that I love about this community is that it is a small town and a close-knit community. My daughter is currently a 9th grader in Unalaska City School District. I couldn’t imagine my daughter going to school anywhere else for school.

I would like to be involved with our children’s education and the development of their futures. Being on the school board during '21-'22 was very rewarding for me as a person. I want to keep encouraging our parents to have an active role in their child’s education. I would enjoy the opportunity to be on the school board again. The kids and their parents are truly amazing! Thank you for the opportunity.