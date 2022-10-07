© 2022 KUCB
Winter in Unalaska by Sam Zmolek
Unalaska Municipal Election 2022: Final Results

KUCB | By Maggie Nelson
Published October 7, 2022 at 12:24 PM AKDT
Municipal Election 2022 Canvass Committee.jpg
Maggie Nelson
/
KUCB
City officials canvassed 37 absentee and questioned ballots Friday morning. 32 of those were tallied by the canvas committee, while 5 were deemed unqualified and were not counted.

The final results for Unalaska’s Municipal Election are in and they confirm Darin Nicholson as City Council seat C winner. It was the only race in this year’s election that was undecided based on preliminary election results.

Vince Tutiakoff Sr. has kept his seat as Unalaska’s Mayor. With 73% of the votes, he has beaten opponent Dennis Robinson.

Preliminary counts originally put Darin Nicholson ahead of Brenda Baker by just 23 votes, and final results verify that Nicholson has held his seat — City Council seat C. He has won the race with 53% of the vote.

Incumbent Daneen Looby ran unopposed for reelection. She has won the race for City Council seat D with about 97% of the votes.

Incumbent Bob Cummings also ran unopposed to keep his seat. He’ll keep school board seat C also with 97% of the votes.

FINAL RESULTS 2022 Unalaska municipal election.jpg
Maggie Nelson
/
KUCB

And finally, David Gibson has won the race for school board seat D against incumbent Nicole Bice. Gibson racked up about 58% of the votes for that seat.

The City Council will vote to certify the results at their meeting Tuesday and the new council and school board members will take their seats at the following meetings.

In total, 451 valid ballots were cast in-person on Election Day in Unalaska, and 32 absentee and questioned ballots were later canvassed and included in the count. That puts voter turnout down just slightly from last year.

Check out the final election results below.

UNALASKA MAYOR

  • Vince Tutiakoff Sr.: 348
  • Dennis Robinson: 131
  • Write-ins: 1

CITY COUNCIL SEAT C

  • Darin Nicholson: 239
  • Brenda Baker: 204
  • Write-ins: 5

CITY COUNCIL SEAT D

  • Daneen Looby: 408
  • Write-ins: 14

SCHOOL BOARD SEAT C

  • Bob Cummings: 410
  • Write-ins: 11

SCHOOL BOARD SEAT D

  • David Gibson: 264
  • Nicole Bice: 184
  • Write-ins: 6
Government Unalaska Municipal ElectionCity of UnalaskaCITY COUNCILSCHOOL BOARDUNALASKA CITY SCHOOL DISTRICT
Maggie Nelson
Hailing from Southwest Washington, Maggie moved to Unalaska in 2019. She's dabbled in independent print journalism in Oregon and completed her Master of Arts in English Studies at Western Washington University — where she also taught Rhetoric and Composition courses.
See stories by Maggie Nelson
