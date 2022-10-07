Unalaska Municipal Election 2022: Final Results

The final results for Unalaska’s Municipal Election are in and they confirm Darin Nicholson as City Council seat C winner. It was the only race in this year’s election that was undecided based on preliminary election results .

City officials canvassed 37 absentee and questioned ballots Friday morning. 32 of those were tallied by the canvas committee, while 5 were deemed unqualified and were not counted.

Vince Tutiakoff Sr. has kept his seat as Unalaska’s Mayor. With 73% of the votes, he has beaten opponent Dennis Robinson.

Preliminary counts originally put Darin Nicholson ahead of Brenda Baker by just 23 votes, and final results verify that Nicholson has held his seat — City Council seat C. He has won the race with 53% of the vote.

Incumbent Daneen Looby ran unopposed for reelection. She has won the race for City Council seat D with about 97% of the votes.

Incumbent Bob Cummings also ran unopposed to keep his seat. He’ll keep school board seat C also with 97% of the votes.

Maggie Nelson / KUCB

And finally, David Gibson has won the race for school board seat D against incumbent Nicole Bice. Gibson racked up about 58% of the votes for that seat.

The City Council will vote to certify the results at their meeting Tuesday and the new council and school board members will take their seats at the following meetings.

In total, 451 valid ballots were cast in-person on Election Day in Unalaska, and 32 absentee and questioned ballots were later canvassed and included in the count. That puts voter turnout down just slightly from last year.

Check out the final election results below.

UNALASKA MAYOR

Vince Tutiakoff Sr.: 348

Dennis Robinson: 131

Write-ins: 1

CITY COUNCIL SEAT C

Darin Nicholson: 239

Brenda Baker: 204

Write-ins: 5

CITY COUNCIL SEAT D

Daneen Looby: 408

Write-ins: 14

SCHOOL BOARD SEAT C

Bob Cummings: 410

Write-ins: 11

SCHOOL BOARD SEAT D