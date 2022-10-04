Preliminary results leave one race in Unalaska’s 2022 Municipal Election undecided

The polls are closed and the preliminary results for Unalaska’s 2022 Municipal Election are in.

With 37 absentee and questioned ballots still uncounted, just one of Unalaska's races is too close to call.

Vince Tutiakoff Sr. has kept his seat as Unalaska’s Mayor. With about 72% of the votes, he has beaten opponent Dennis Robinson.

In the running for City Council seat C, preliminary counts put Darin Nicholson ahead of Brenda Baker by just 23 votes. The final outcome of that race will come down to those 37 absentee and questioned ballots that have yet to be counted.

Incumbent Daneen Looby ran unopposed for reelection. She has won the race for City Council seat D with about 97% of the votes.

Incumbent Bob Cummings also ran unopposed to keep his seat. He’ll keep school board seat C with about 98% of the votes.

And finally, David Gibson has won the race for seat D against incumbent Nicole Bice. Gibson racked up about 58% of the votes for that seat.

KUCB will bring you the final results of the 2022 Municipal Election after city officials canvass the absentee and questioned ballots on Friday morning.

Check out the preliminary election results below.

UNALASKA MAYOR

Vince Tutiakoff Sr.: 323

Dennis Robinson: 124

Write-ins: 1

CITY COUNCIL SEAT C

Darin Nicholson: 219

Brenda Baker: 196

Write-ins: 4

CITY COUNCIL SEAT D

Daneen Looby: 383

Write-ins: 10

SCHOOL BOARD SEAT C

Bob Cummings: 382

Write-ins: 8

SCHOOL BOARD SEAT D