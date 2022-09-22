© 2022 KUCB
Unalaska’s 2022 city council candidates forum: City Council Seat C and Seat D

KUCB | By Theo Greenly
Published September 22, 2022 at 6:59 PM AKDT
Screen Shot 2022-09-22 at 7.07.27 PM.png

On this year’s ballot for Unalaska’s Municipal Election, there are three city council seats up for grabs, including the seat for mayor.

Brenda Baker is challenging incumbent Darin Nicholson for Seat C; incumbent Daneen Looby is running unopposed for Seat D; and Vice Mayor Dennis Robinson is challenging incumbent Mayor Vince Tutiakoff, Sr. for Seat A, which holds the office of mayor.

In this first part, Daneen Looby and Darin Nicholson discuss the cost of living, airfare, and the future of Unalaska. Brenda Baker was unable to attend due to a family emergency, but she provided a statement that was read during the time for closing statements.

Take a listen to this year’s forum above. You can find more information on the Oct. 4 election here.

The City Council Forum will rebroadcast on Friday, Sept. 23 at noon. The school board forum will rebroadcast over KUCB 89.7 FM on Wednesday, Sept. 21 at noon. Both forums will rebroadcast back-to-back on Saturday, Sept. 24 at 4 p.m.

Starting on Oct. 1 we will run the forums every night at 7 p.m. until Election Day.

Theo Greenly
Theo Greenly reports from the Aleutians as a Report for America corps member. He got his start in public radio at KCRW in Santa Monica, California, and has produced radio stories and podcasts for stations around the country.
