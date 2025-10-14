Unalaska school board runoff election set for Nov. 4

Unalaska voters are heading back to the polls after a perfect tie in one of this year’s school board races.

Sean Peters and John Warden each received 114 votes for school board Seat C in Unalaska’s 2025 municipal election. Megan Dean came in a close third with 111 votes. Now, Peters and Warden are headed to a runoff.

Voters will break the tie on Monday, Nov. 4. It will be the only race on the ballot. Polls open at 8 a.m. at City Hall and close at 8 p.m.

For those who want to vote early, City Hall is open for in-person voting from Oct. 20 through Nov. 3, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Unalaskans have options beyond showing up on Election Day. They can vote by mail, email or fax. Voters who can’t make it to City Hall because of illness or disability can appoint someone to bring them a ballot.

Questions about voting can be directed to the City Clerk's Office at (907) 581-1251.