Island Interviews
Tues. and Thurs. at 9 a.m., repeating Sat. at 4 p.m.
Island Interviews brings you long-form interviews on a variety of topics. Some topics include nonprofit and community leaders talking about upcoming events and programs, as well as scientists, artists, and more telling Unalaska what they are working on!
Latest Episodes
In this episode of “Island Interviews,” Baker discusses how her late grandfather inspired her to become a stained glass artist and how she finds the craft to be meditative.
In this episode of “Island Interviews,” UCSD Superintendent Kim Hanisch and School Board President Jolene Longo discuss how the strategic plan affects the district and who can attend the event.
In this episode of "Island Interviews," author Ray Hudson joins the show. Hudson lived in Unalaska from 1964 to 1991. He taught at Unalaska City School and has written many books about Unalaska and the Aleutians, and is perhaps best known for the 1998 Unalaska classic, “Moments Rightly Placed: An Aleutian Memoir.”
In this episode of "Island Interviews," Irena Adams, librarian for the Unalaska City School District, discusses the most common reasons why books are challenged in schools and the impact of banned books on students.
September was National Suicide Prevention Awareness Month. UCSD's counselor discusses myths about suicide and resources that are available to students who might be struggling.
Unalaska City Clerk Estkarlen Magdaong shares information about the upcoming Oct. 3 municipal election, including how to vote, accommodations that are available and ballot security.
Aleutian Pet Care will be back on island in April. In the meantime, the veterinary clinic's Lisa Hoxworth provides tips for pet care during the winter.
September is National Suicide Prevention Awareness Month, and Unalaskans Against Sexual Assault and Family Violence will be holding its annual Make-A-Difference Dinner to acknowledge those affected by suicide, raise awareness and connect individuals to services.
September is National Suicide Prevention Awareness Month. According to the National Institute of Mental Health, suicide is a major public health concern in the United States. In Alaska, state and tribal organizations report that suicide rates are increasing.