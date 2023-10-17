In this episode of "Island Interviews," author Ray Hudson joins the show. Hudson lived in Unalaska from 1964 to 1991. He taught at Unalaska City School and has written many books about Unalaska and the Aleutians, and is perhaps best known for the 1998 Unalaska classic, “Moments Rightly Placed: An Aleutian Memoir.”

