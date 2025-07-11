© 2025 KUCB
Winter in Unalaska by Sam Zmolek
Your voice in the Aleutians.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
URGENT: House votes to defund public media
Arts & Culture
Island Interviews

Atka youth document traditional foods through digital storytelling

By Sofia Stuart-Rasi
Published July 11, 2025 at 4:57 PM AKDT
Photo courtesy of Marii Swetzof

During a June workshop in Atka, local youth used video storytelling to learn more about subsistence harvesting on the island. KUCB’s Kanesia McGlashan-Price led the class in collaboration with the Native Village of Atka and Aleutian Pribilof Islands Association.

Marii Swetzof, Atka’s program coordinator, organized the workshop and led tidal food harvesting activities. Five children worked with McGlashan-Price to create short videos documenting the subsistence practices they learned from Swetzof.

In this episode of “Island Interviews,” KUCB’s Sofia Stuart-Rasi talks with McGlashan-Price about the workshop and the importance of video storytelling in preserving cultural traditions.

Tags
Island Interviews AtkaAPIAALEUTIAN PRIBILOF ISLANDS ASSOCIATIONCultural StorytellingSubsistence Harvestingsubsistence
Sofia Stuart-Rasi
Sofia was born and raised in the Rocky Mountains of Colorado. She’s reported around the U.S. for local public radio stations, NPR and National Native News. Sofia has a Master of Arts in Environmental Science and Natural Resource Journalism from the University of Montana, a graduate certificate in Documentary Studies from the Salt Institute and a Bachelor of Arts in Studio Arts from the University of Colorado Boulder. In between her studies, Sofia was a ski bum in Telluride, Colorado for a few years.
See stories by Sofia Stuart-Rasi
Related Content