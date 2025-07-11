Atka youth document traditional foods through digital storytelling

During a June workshop in Atka, local youth used video storytelling to learn more about subsistence harvesting on the island. KUCB’s Kanesia McGlashan-Price led the class in collaboration with the Native Village of Atka and Aleutian Pribilof Islands Association.

Marii Swetzof, Atka’s program coordinator, organized the workshop and led tidal food harvesting activities. Five children worked with McGlashan-Price to create short videos documenting the subsistence practices they learned from Swetzof.

In this episode of “Island Interviews,” KUCB’s Sofia Stuart-Rasi talks with McGlashan-Price about the workshop and the importance of video storytelling in preserving cultural traditions.