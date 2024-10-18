Unangax̂ filmmaker Kanesia McGlashan-Price debuts PBS documentary on local subsistence hunting

Unangax̂ filmmaker Kanesia McGlashan-Price released a new short film in September for the PBS science documentary program NOVA . The film is called “Tides of Tradition,” and it’s part of a six-part series called “Legacy of the Land,” produced exclusively by Indigenous filmmakers. “Tides of Tradition” follows local subsistence hunter Trever Schliebe as he navigates the effects of a changing ecosystem on traditional ways of being.

Unangax̂ subsistence practices have kept communities in the Aleutians fed for generations. But some species, like sea lions, are moving away from the region in search of cooler waters. As oceans warm and climate changes, so does the abundance of food.

In this episode of “Island Interviews,” McGlashan-Price sat down with KUCB’s Andy Lusk to talk about how the film was made, why its message matters and the importance of traditional knowledge as ecological data.

This interview aired on KUCB Oct. 18, 2024.

The conversation below has been edited for clarity and length.

Andy Lusk: How long did this project take from start to finish?

Kanesia McGlashan-Price: I applied for the Nova PBS grant about a year ago, and learned that I was an awardee last January. I started the initial pre-production stages before I was even awarded the grant.

I was working with the main character, Trever Schliebe, to form a story because I had to make a pitch for what “Tides of Tradition” would be.

AL: On “Talk of Alaska,” you said you incorporate intergenerational knowledge and ecological knowledge as data into your work. Can you tell me more about what that means in “Tides of Tradition?”

KM: We hear from Unangax̂ knowledge holder Vince Tutiakoff Sr. about changes he’s seen in the sea lion population over the last couple of decades.

He was an important figure in this story because initially, when I was working on the story with PBS Nova, they wanted a scientist to have a stake in this story. I personally did not feel the need to have a scientist for the sake of checking a box. I wanted to have Vince in the story because he has stewarded the lands for many generations and knows the intricacies of a lot of the ecosystems on the island.

Traditional ecological knowledge is data and is something that we know to be true in our community.

AL: You produced this documentary about subsistence hunting in Unalaska with a clear focus on how climate change affects the traditional foods of the Unangax̂ people. If you could tell someone who’s never visited Unalaska why that matters to them, what would you say?

KM: I would tell them, qaqamiiĝux̂ — hunting, fishing and gathering — is a big part of our culture. It’s our way of life, something that we’ve practiced for thousands of years. As a community that also lives far from the Alaska road system, buying food from a store can be really expensive at times, so being able to practice our traditional way of being but also feed and support our community members with our traditional foods is really important.

AL: What’s next for subsistence hunters in the region? How could the practice change if current trends continue?

KM: I cannot speak for our subsistence hunters, but I imagine that we will adjust to the changes and continue practicing it in the best way possible, doing things with care and intention.

I’m not exactly sure what that looks like, but every year, the Qawalangin Tribe puts on Camp Qungaayux̂, where our youth are able to learn about harvesting traditional foods. I imagine that they will continue doing that so these traditional practices will continue to be passed down for generations.

AL: What emotions did you experience while putting “Tides of Tradition” together?

KM: I really enjoyed being able to come back to Unalaska and work with community members to make this film. I felt incredibly supported from start to finish. I had multiple people step up and say that they would help me. I received a lot of support from KUCB when it came to using audio and lighting equipment.

Being able to get to know some of my community members more was really great. I’ve known Trever all my life, but being able to spend 10 days filming with him was really special, and seeing how he goes about his subsistence harvest. We see him in the kitchen with his mom cooking ptarmigan. Witnessing their relationship in the kitchen was really special.

I just feel incredibly grateful for the folks that were a part of the film, in front of and behind the camera.

AL: You’re at the Institute of American Indian Arts in Santa Fe, New Mexico. How’s that going so far?

KM: It’s been great. I actually decided to go after filming in Unalaska this past spring. I was inspired by the experience to continue doing this kind of work. I’m in their Cinematic Arts and Technology program with an emphasis on documentary filmmaking. I hope to learn more about it, hone my craft and come back to Alaska and do more documentaries for Indigenous communities, by Indigenous communities.

AL: Are you coming back to Unalaska as a filmmaker anytime soon?

KM: My introduction at KUCB really inspired me to become a filmmaker. I recognized the lack of Indigenous stories being told by Indigenous people and started picking up these small projects, like our traditional foods series, “Aqalix Qada!” Then I started documenting other stories, like the resurgence of the niĝilax̂ in the film “Building Husitux̂.”

These small introductions to what it means to amplify Indigenous voices and work in community with people that I share the same values with, felt incredibly powerful and something that I would love to continue doing.

AL: If there’s a dream project you could take on, especially something in town, what would you like to document next?

KM: To be able to sit down with elders and share food and tea and capture stories is a dream job.

The goal is to have a local premiere of “Tides of Tradition” in December when I come home from school. I would love to celebrate the release of the film with the individuals that were a part of it and create a space [for] dialogue about what is happening to our traditional foods, and maybe start having conversations about what we can do as a community to address these things. I hope it’s a good conversation starter.

I feel really grateful for the opportunity to make these films with my community members. I’ve been learning so much from the knowledge keepers that I get to share space with and feel honored to be learning in this way.

