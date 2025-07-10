ANCHR gathering starts Thursday in Unalaska
Join APIA for a weekend of culture, art, dance, and honoring each other and our Ancestors. KUCB's Ryan Humphrey sat down with event organizer Jenna Larson to find out more.
For any questions or comments, please call Jenna Larson at (907) 222-9748. Here's the link for registration: https://www.apiai.org/2025/05/anchr-registration/
Objectives:
- To bring together all community members (with a special focus on Veterans) for personal and community wellness, focused on healing the past for the creation of a brighter future. It's prevention.
- To learn how historical events and trauma continue to impact the individual, family, and community today (i.e., substance abuse, domestic violence, grief, loss, people taking their own lives, etc.).
- To learn new skills and ways to restore balance in our families, our communities, and ourselves, and to plan ways to bring more healing and wellness to our Veterans and community.
- To learn about personal & community healing through our own traditional tribal values: belonging, mastery, interdependence, and generosity.