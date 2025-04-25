© 2025 KUCB
Winter in Unalaska by Sam Zmolek
Education
Island Interviews

Unalaska superintendent previews plans for upcoming school year

By Sofia Stuart-Rasi
Published April 25, 2025 at 4:48 PM AKDT
Unalaska City School District high school
Maggie Nelson
/
KUCB
Unalaska City School District high school

The Unalaska City School District is about a month away from wrapping up the 2024-25 school year. Superintendent Kim Hanisch recently visited the KUCB studio to share some changes as the district begins to prepare for next year.

In this episode of “Island Interviews,” KUCB’s Sofia Stuart-Rasi spoke with Hanisch about staffing updates, plans to potentially extend the third-grade school day and a new parent-teacher organization for the elementary school.

Sofia Stuart-Rasi
Sofia was born and raised in the Rocky Mountains of Colorado. She’s reported around the U.S. for local public radio stations, NPR and National Native News. Sofia has a Master of Arts in Environmental Science and Natural Resource Journalism from the University of Montana, a graduate certificate in Documentary Studies from the Salt Institute and a Bachelor of Arts in Studio Arts from the University of Colorado Boulder. In between her studies, Sofia was a ski bum in Telluride, Colorado for a few years.
