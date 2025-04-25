Unalaska superintendent previews plans for upcoming school year

The Unalaska City School District is about a month away from wrapping up the 2024-25 school year. Superintendent Kim Hanisch recently visited the KUCB studio to share some changes as the district begins to prepare for next year.

In this episode of “Island Interviews,” KUCB’s Sofia Stuart-Rasi spoke with Hanisch about staffing updates, plans to potentially extend the third-grade school day and a new parent-teacher organization for the elementary school.