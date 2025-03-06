© 2025 KUCB
Winter in Unalaska by Sam Zmolek
Education
Island Interviews

Unalaska school superintendent discusses new union, high school principal hire and rising meal costs

By Taylor Heckart
Published March 6, 2025 at 2:47 PM AKST
KUCB
/
Taylor Heckart

The Unalaska City School District is midway through its second semester, the last day of school is just a couple months away on May 29. Superintendent Kim Hanisch recently visited the KUCB studio to provide an update as the school begins to hash out a new budget and prepare for a new academic year.

In this episode of "Island Interviews," KUCB's Taylor Heckart spoke with Hanisch about a new union group in the district, staffing updates – including a new high school principal – as well as a potential increase in student meal prices.

