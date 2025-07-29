© 2025 KUCB
Tsunami advisory for Unalaska. Tsunami warning for the western Aleutians and Pribilof Islands.
Local News
The KUCB Newsroom provides newscasts Monday through Thursday at noon and 5 PM on KUCB Radio. You can find many of our local news stories here.

M8.8 earthquake in Russia prompts tsunami warning for western Aleutians and Pribilof Islands

KUCB | By Sofia Stuart-Rasi
Published July 29, 2025 at 4:35 PM AKDT
Courtesy of U.S. Tsunami Warning System

Stay up-to-date here. This is a developing story.

Alaska communities in the Aleutians and Pribilofs are under a tsunami warning after a magnitude 8.8 earthquake struck off the coast of Kamchatka at about 3:25 p.m. Alaska time.

The tsunami warning currently includes Atka, Adak, St. Paul and St. George, while tsunami watches and advisories are in effect for much of coastal Alaska and the U.S. Pacific coast.

Unalaska is NOT under a tsunami warning. The National Weather Service has issued a tsunami advisory for the island. Unalaska Public Safety has asked locals to remain alert and listen for updates.

A tsunami warning means people should evacuate inland or to higher ground. Under an advisory, people are advised to stay out of and away from the water, though widespread flooding is not expected.

According to the advisory, tsunami activity could start in Adak at 5:46 p.m. AKDT and in St. Paul at 7:06 p.m. AKDT.

A magnitude of 8.7 would make this one of the ten largest earthquakes ever recorded worldwide, and the largest in more than a decade.
Sofia Stuart-Rasi
Sofia was born and raised in the Rocky Mountains of Colorado. She’s reported around the U.S. for local public radio stations, NPR and National Native News. Sofia has a Master of Arts in Environmental Science and Natural Resource Journalism from the University of Montana, a graduate certificate in Documentary Studies from the Salt Institute and a Bachelor of Arts in Studio Arts from the University of Colorado Boulder. In between her studies, Sofia was a ski bum in Telluride, Colorado for a few years.
