M8.8 earthquake in Russia prompts tsunami warning for western Aleutians and Pribilof Islands

Stay up-to-date here . This is a developing story.

Alaska communities in the Aleutians and Pribilofs are under a tsunami warning after a magnitude 8.8 earthquake struck off the coast of Kamchatka at about 3:25 p.m. Alaska time.

The tsunami warning currently includes Atka, Adak, St. Paul and St. George, while tsunami watches and advisories are in effect for much of coastal Alaska and the U.S. Pacific coast.

Unalaska is NOT under a tsunami warning. The National Weather Service has issued a tsunami advisory for the island. Unalaska Public Safety has asked locals to remain alert and listen for updates.

A tsunami warning means people should evacuate inland or to higher ground. Under an advisory, people are advised to stay out of and away from the water, though widespread flooding is not expected.

According to the advisory, tsunami activity could start in Adak at 5:46 p.m. AKDT and in St. Paul at 7:06 p.m. AKDT.