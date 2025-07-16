Tsunami warning lifted for Unalaska following M7.3 earthquake near Sand Point
Updated July 16, 2025 at 3:05 p.m.
The Unalaska Department of Public Safety has lifted a tsunami warning for Unalaska. The island is no longer at risk of a tsunami, and residents can return to lower ground.
The National Weather Service has also cancelled a tsunami warning for parts of Alaska’s coastline, from southwest of Homer, across the Alaska Peninsula to Unimak Pass.
The City of Unalaska originally issued the warning, following a 7.3 magnitude earthquake that hit about 55 miles south of Sand Point around 12:30 p.m. Wednesday.
A tsunami was generated by this event but no longer poses a threat, according to NWS. The highest recorded water level of 0.2 feet occurred in Sand Point at 2:10 p.m.
