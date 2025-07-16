© 2025 KUCB
Winter in Unalaska by Sam Zmolek
Tsunami warning lifted for Unalaska following M7.3 earthquake near Sand Point

KUCB
Published July 16, 2025 at 1:24 PM AKDT
Ellis Berry
/
Contributor

Updated July 16, 2025 at 3:05 p.m. 

The Unalaska Department of Public Safety has lifted a tsunami warning for Unalaska. The island is no longer at risk of a tsunami, and residents can return to lower ground.

The National Weather Service has also cancelled a tsunami warning for parts of Alaska’s coastline, from southwest of Homer, across the Alaska Peninsula to Unimak Pass.

The City of Unalaska originally issued the warning, following a 7.3 magnitude earthquake that hit about 55 miles south of Sand Point around 12:30 p.m. Wednesday.

A tsunami was generated by this event but no longer poses a threat, according to NWS. The highest recorded water level of 0.2 feet occurred in Sand Point at 2:10 p.m.

Original:

The City of Unalaska has issued a tsunami warning for Unalaska, following a 7.3 magnitude earthquake about 50 miles south of Sand Point.

Anyone in Unalaska is advised to move to higher ground.

The National Weather Service has downgraded a tsunami warning for South Alaska and the Alaska Peninsula to an advisory.

The Weather Service has confirmed the tsunami, and some impacts are expected.

This is a developing story.
