Taylor Heckart is a senior at the University of Alaska Anchorage studying journalism and public communications with a minor in history and political science. Taylor is a lifelong Alaskan with a background in student media through UAA. She loves public radio and community storytelling.

Taylor is in Unalaska this winter covering news, thanks to the Alaska Center for Excellence in Journalism's Legislative Reporter Exchange Program. ACE-J offers the opportunity for Alaska newsrooms to send a reporter to cover the Legislature in Juneau for a month, and a University of Alaska journalism student will fill in at the newsroom while the reporter is away.



