‘Build each other up’: Unalaskans talk PTSD awareness among military veterans and civilians

June was PTSD Awareness Month . While PTSD can affect anyone, the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs reports it’s slightly more common among veterans than civilians. Seven percent of veterans will experience PTSD at some point in their lives, compared to 6% of the general adult population.

In this episode of “Island Interviews”, KUCB's Ryan Humphrey sat down with Unalaska local Pete Withers. The two military veterans discussed why it’s crucial for everyone with PTSD to seek help and support.

If you or someone you know is in an emotional crisis in Unalaska, contact USAFV at (907) 581-1500 or text (907) 359-1500 between 8-11 p.m. You can also reach the National Suicide & Crisis Lifeline by calling or texting 988. For the veterans crisis line, call or 988 and press 1 or text 838255.