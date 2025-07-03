© 2025 KUCB
Winter in Unalaska by Sam Zmolek
Your voice in the Aleutians.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
URGENT: House votes to defund public media
Health
Island Interviews

‘Build each other up’: Unalaskans talk PTSD awareness among military veterans and civilians

By Ryan Humphrey
Published July 3, 2025 at 2:54 PM AKDT
Pete Withers stopped by the KUCB studio to discuss PTSD Awareness Month on June 27.
Ryan Humphrey
/
KUCB
Pete Withers stopped by the KUCB studio to discuss PTSD Awareness Month on June 27.

June was PTSD Awareness Month. While PTSD can affect anyone, the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs reports it’s slightly more common among veterans than civilians. Seven percent of veterans will experience PTSD at some point in their lives, compared to 6% of the general adult population.

In this episode of “Island Interviews”, KUCB's Ryan Humphrey sat down with Unalaska local Pete Withers. The two military veterans discussed why it’s crucial for everyone with PTSD to seek help and support.

If you or someone you know is in an emotional crisis in Unalaska, contact USAFV at (907) 581-1500 or text (907) 359-1500 between 8-11 p.m. You can also reach the National Suicide & Crisis Lifeline by calling or texting 988. For the veterans crisis line, call or 988 and press 1 or text 838255.

Tags
Island Interviews VeteransMENTAL HEALTHbehavioral health
Ryan Humphrey
Mr. Ryan Humphrey hosts Morning In Unalaska , Monday-Thursday 8:00-11:00<br/><br/><br/>Monday:Music Soundtrack Monday<br/>Tuesday-Two For Tuesday (Until I come up with something better)<br/>Wednesday:Country Music<br/>Thursday-Throwback Thursday<br/>
See stories by Ryan Humphrey
Related Content