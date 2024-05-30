AMSEA highlights fishermen’s mental health during Mental Health Awareness month

May is National Mental Health Awareness Month. Tens of millions of Americans live with mental healthchallenges, and fishermen are no exception. According to the Alaska Marine Safety Education Association, the physical and mental demands of work at sea leave fishermen vulnerable to substance misuse, isolation and unpredictability.

In this episode of "Island Interviews," Dr. Leann Cyr, executive director of AMSEA, discusses the stressors fishermen face, and offers some mental health self-care tips.

If you or someone you know is in an emotional crisis in Unalaska, call USAFV at (907) 581-1500 or text 907-359-1500 between 8 a.m. and 11 p.m. You can also call or text the National Suicide & Crisis Lifeline by dialing or texting 988.

This interview originally aired on KUCB on May 28, 2024.