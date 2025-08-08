© 2025 KUCB
Government
Island Interviews

Inaugural Unalaska conference connects residents with state, local legislators

By Sofia Stuart-Rasi
Published August 8, 2025 at 2:05 PM AKDT

Unalaska will host its first Aleutian Regional Community Conference, Aug. 12-15. The four-day event is bringing together legislative representatives, community leaders and regional residents to focus on key issues facing the Aleutians.

The conference will feature sessions on economic development, education and healthcare, along with social events and guided tours. Alaska’s Education Commissioner Deena Bishop is expected to be at the conference.

You can find the conference schedule here.

Albert Burnham, recreation manager with the City of Unalaska Department of Parks, Culture, and Recreation, said the event builds on the city’s annual legislative fly-in to Juneau, but expands opportunities for community engagement.

In this episode of “Island Interviews,” KUCB’s Sofia Stuart-Rasi talks with Burnham about the conference goals and what participants can expect from this new regional gathering.

Sofia Stuart-Rasi
Sofia was born and raised in the Rocky Mountains of Colorado. She’s reported around the U.S. for local public radio stations, NPR and National Native News. Sofia has a Master of Arts in Environmental Science and Natural Resource Journalism from the University of Montana, a graduate certificate in Documentary Studies from the Salt Institute and a Bachelor of Arts in Studio Arts from the University of Colorado Boulder. In between her studies, Sofia was a ski bum in Telluride, Colorado for a few years.
See stories by Sofia Stuart-Rasi
