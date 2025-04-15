© 2025 KUCB
Playground and pool upgrades top Unalaska’s new Parks, Culture and Recreation master plan

KUCB | By Sofia Stuart-Rasi
Published April 15, 2025 at 12:50 PM AKDT
The Unalaska Department of Parks, Culture and Recreation manages this 30,000-square-foot community center, along with other facilities across Unalaska and Amaknak Islands.
Sofia Stuart-Rasi
/
KUCB
The Unalaska Department of Parks, Culture and Recreation manages this 30,000-square-foot community center, along with other facilities across Unalaska and Amaknak Islands.

The City of Unalaska has a new plan to develop public parks, recreation and cultural infrastructure and programs through at least 2035. The city council unanimously approved the 121-page master plan on March 11.

The City of Unalaska’s Department of Parks, Culture and Recreation (PCR) worked with a consulting firm for a year to gather community input for the plan. About 650 locals shared their thoughts through surveys, focus groups and community events. Their top priorities included improving playgrounds, updating the aquatic center and creating a new indoor multipurpose facility.

But all of that comes at a cost.

City Planning Director Cameron Dean clarified that the master plan doesn’t mean individual PCR projects in it are automatic.

“They would still go through the same vetting and prioritization that we do for any other PCR project,” Dean said. “So there’d be discussion with council, discussion with the PCR advisory committee.”

Councilmember Shari Coleman said some of the projects may be too expensive, but she applauded getting in-depth information from Unalaskans.

“Listening to not just the director, but the voice of the people,” Coleman said. “That's what they want.”

The new master plan is available online at unalaskapcr.com. The last PCR master plan was adopted in 2011.
