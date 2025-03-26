Unalaska runners tackle annual Polar Bear Run in excellent conditions

This year, 21 athletes participated in Unalaska’s annual Polar Bear Run. The 5K race down Summer Bay Road, which took place March 15, has long been hosted by the city’s Department of Parks, Culture and Recreation.

The weather was partly sunny and temperatures hovered in the mid-30s, with no famous Aleutian storms to speak of. All things considered, the conditions were pretty normal for late winter in Unalaska.

Here are the winners in each category, including their times:

Masters Women’s:

1st Place: Juana Acevedo [58:00]

Adult Men’s:

1st Place: Clint Thomson [21:43]

2nd Place: Eric DeCook [24:16]

3rd Place: Ajit Barron-Dhillon [39:56]

Adult Women’s:

1st Place: Sierra Tucker [33:02]

2nd Place: Beth Whitaker [34:07]

3rd Place: Heidi Lucking [34:59]

Teen Boys’:

1st Place: Freddie Cecena [26:40]

Teen Girls’:

1st Place: Nadia Whitaker [28:25]

2nd Place: Lucy Bagley [31:24]

Youth Boys’:

1st Place: Enoch Whitaker [27:53]

Youth Girls’:

1st Place: Midori Hancock [28:27]

2nd Place: Eliza Hancock [33:45]

3rd Place: Maddy Castillo [40:13]

The next Unalaska race will be the PCR’s annual Summer Solstice Run. That takes place June 20.