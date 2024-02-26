© 2024 KUCB
Winter in Unalaska by Sam Zmolek
About Town
The community of Unalaska is a busy place to live. Our community calendar is full of events and activities. About Town is your source for coverage of community events and sports. KUCB staff writes many of the stories, but we also accept contributions from community members for this section of our website. If you'd like to submit a story to About Town, send it to info@kucb.org.

Unalaska runners enjoy clear skies and mild temperatures during annual Polar Bear Run

KUCB | By Andy Lusk
Published February 26, 2024 at 2:23 PM AKST
Winners of the 2024 Polar Bear Run pose after the race.
Andy Lusk
On Saturday, 30 runners — and a few dogs! — turned out for the annual Polar Bear Run in Unalaska. It was a surprisingly mild day for this year’s 5K race down Summer Bay Road, with clear skies, little wind and temperatures in the low 30s.

Albert Burnham is the recreation manager for the Unalaska PCR. He wrote, “While no records were set, it was a beautiful day for the race and we had a lot of runners comment on how cool it was to run past a large group of sea lions out by the landfill.”

Here are the winners in each category, including their times:

Masters Men’s: 

  • 1st Place: Victor Suzuki [35:19]

Masters Women’s: 

  • 1st Place: Kim Hanisch [34:17]
  • 2nd Place: Bernadette Namasivayam [46:17]
  • 3rd Place: Juana Acevedo [52:30]
It was a surprisingly mild day for this year’s 5K race down Summer Bay Road.
Adult Men’s: 

  • 1st Place: Clint Thomson [23:34]
  • 2nd Place: Craig Bennett [28:36]
  • 3rd Place: Jeriah Smith [30:38]

Adult Women’s: 

  • 1st Place: Yustiniyana Ivanova [33:24]
  • 2nd Place: Beth Whitaker [33:55]
  • 3rd Place: Heidi Lucking [39:33]

Teen Boys’: 

  • 1st Place: Jadon Whitaker [26:50]

Teen Girls’:

  • 1st Place: Hedya Whitaker [28:45]

Youth Boys’: 

  • 1st Place: Enoch Whitaker [29:28]

Youth Girls’: 

  • 1st Place: Midori Hancock [31:26]
  • 2nd Place: Nadia Whitaker [33:25]

The next Unalaska race will be the Summer Solstice Run on June 20.
Andy Lusk
Born and raised in Raleigh, North Carolina, Andy Lusk is a writer, travel enthusiast and seafood aficionado who won the jackpot by landing in Unalaska/Dutch Harbor. When he's not hiking or working on his latest story, you can find him curled up with his cats and a good book. Andy is a Report for America corps member and an alumnus of New York University.
See stories by Andy Lusk
