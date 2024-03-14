Unalaska local aims to bring healing through yoga classes

Unalaska’s Department of Parks, Culture and Recreation is hosting yoga classes three times a week with instructor Alyssa McDonald until April 22.

McDonald has been practicing yoga since she was a teenager but started teaching local classes a couple years ago. She is planning to travel to India this summer to continue her training, with the intention to return and continue teaching the practice.

In this episode of "Island Interviews," McDonald shares her reasons for getting into yoga and how she hopes the practice will assist others in Unalaska.

This interview originally aired on KUCB on March 5, 2024.