Winter in Unalaska by Sam Zmolek
Arts & Culture
Island Interviews

Unalaska local aims to bring healing through yoga classes

By Sofia Stuart-Rasi
Published March 14, 2024 at 12:57 PM AKDT
Photo courtesy of Heidi Lucking
McDonald has been teaching various yoga classes for over a year in Unalaska.

Unalaska’s Department of Parks, Culture and Recreation is hosting yoga classes three times a week with instructor Alyssa McDonald until April 22.

McDonald has been practicing yoga since she was a teenager but started teaching local classes a couple years ago. She is planning to travel to India this summer to continue her training, with the intention to return and continue teaching the practice.

In this episode of "Island Interviews," McDonald shares her reasons for getting into yoga and how she hopes the practice will assist others in Unalaska.

This interview originally aired on KUCB on March 5, 2024.

Island Interviews
Sofia Stuart-Rasi
Sofia was born and raised in the Rocky Mountains of Colorado. She’s reported around the U.S. for local public radio stations, NPR and National Native News. Sofia has a Master of Arts in Environmental Science and Natural Resource Journalism from the University of Montana, a graduate certificate in Documentary Studies from the Salt Institute and a Bachelor of Arts in Studio Arts from the University of Colorado Boulder. In between her studies, Sofia was a ski bum in Telluride, Colorado for a few years.
See stories by Sofia Stuart-Rasi
