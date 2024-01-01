© 2024 KUCB
Winter in Unalaska by Sam Zmolek
Your voice in the Aleutians.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local News
The KUCB Newsroom provides newscasts Monday through Thursday at noon and 5 PM on KUCB Radio. You can find many of our local news stories here.

KUCB's 2023 year in review

KUCB | By Mary Heimes,
Theo Greenly
Published January 1, 2024 at 3:43 PM AKST
Maggie Nelson
/
KUCB

2023 was a year of major news and community happenings in Unalaska.

Trident Seafoods continued developing in Captains Bay, a new city manager stepped in, the snow crab population suffered in warmer temperatures, the last survivor of Attu died and the Ounalashka Corporation celebrated its 50 year anniversary. We covered all of that and more.

Traditional foods expert Charlene Shaishnikoff prepares deep fried chagix̂ (halibut).
1 of 10  — Charlene_Chagix.jpg
Traditional foods expert Charlene Shaishnikoff prepares deep fried chagix̂ (halibut).
Aqalix Qada! Episode 4
City Librarian Karen Kresh and other officials held a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the grand opening of the Unalaska Public Library.
2 of 10  — LibraryOpening1.jpg
City Librarian Karen Kresh and other officials held a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the grand opening of the Unalaska Public Library.
KUCB
Nicholai Lekanoff, AB Rankin and Vince Tutiakoff were gifted bentwood visors for their past and present service on OC's board
3 of 10  — OC Annual Meeting 2023--6.jpg
Nicholai Lekanoff, AB Rankin and Vince Tutiakoff were gifted bentwood visors for their past and present service on OC's board
Albert Burnham / PCR
Tired and sweaty, but feeling proud, KUCB's Andy Lusk completed this year's Ballyhoo Mountain Run in a little over an hour and a half.
4 of 10  — Andy Lusk Ballyhoo Mountain Run.jpg
Tired and sweaty, but feeling proud, KUCB's Andy Lusk completed this year's Ballyhoo Mountain Run in a little over an hour and a half.
Courtesy of Sean Peters
The seafood company acquired the land at Captains Bay in 2022, and is currently constructing its first bunkhouse. The groundbreaking for the actual plant was tentatively expected to begin in 2024 and would take an approximate three years to complete.
5 of 10  — DSC01392.jpg
The seafood company acquired the land at Captains Bay in 2022, and is currently constructing its first bunkhouse. The groundbreaking for the actual plant was tentatively expected to begin in 2024 and would take an approximate three years to complete.
Hope McKenney / KUCB
Vic Fisher had his last shift on Friday, after 11 years as KUCB's morning host.
6 of 10  — Vic Fisher.jpg
Vic Fisher had his last shift on Friday, after 11 years as KUCB's morning host.
Hope McKenney / KUCB
7 of 10  — SnowCRAB2021.jpg
Courtesy of Tacho
Nigilax launch in California
8 of 10  — husitux.png
An Unangax̂ niĝilax̂ greets the water on the shores of Metini, the ancestral homelands of the Kashaya-Pomo.
Courtesy Of David Sopjes
Golodoff was the last surviving person who was born and lived in Attu, the last island in the Aleutian Chain before reaching Russia.
9 of 10  — Golodoff Photos/Golodoff_USFWS_LisaHupp1.jpg
Golodoff was the last surviving person who was born and lived in Attu, the last island in the Aleutian Chain before reaching Russia.
Lisa Hupp / U.S. Fish and Wildlife Services
In September, Oleksa visited Atka where he gave a lecture on the contributions Unangax people made during the Russian American period. He also led church services.
10 of 10  — image000000.JPG
In September, Oleksa visited Atka where he gave a lecture on the contributions Unangax people made during the Russian American period. He also led church services.
Courtesy of Crystal Dushkin

In our 2023 year in review, KUCB’s Mary Heimes and Theo Greenly discussed some of the most important events of the year, as reported by journalists at KUCB. Click above to listen, or recap some featured stories below (listed chronologically).

You can support local journalism in Unalaska with a contribution to our local public radio station.

Thank you for listening. We look forward to bringing you the news throughout the new year.
Tags
Regional RegionalYear In Review
Mary Heimes
KUCB is lucky to have Mary on our team this year for special events and fundraising projects. Mary comes to us with a background in education and outdoor sports.
See stories by Mary Heimes
Theo Greenly
Theo Greenly reports from the Aleutians as a Report for America corps member. He got his start in public radio at KCRW in Santa Monica, California, and has produced radio stories and podcasts for stations around the country.
See stories by Theo Greenly
Related Content
Load More