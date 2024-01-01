KUCB's 2023 year in review

2023 was a year of major news and community happenings in Unalaska.

Trident Seafoods continued developing in Captains Bay, a new city manager stepped in, the snow crab population suffered in warmer temperatures, the last survivor of Attu died and the Ounalashka Corporation celebrated its 50 year anniversary. We covered all of that and more.

1 of 10 — Charlene_Chagix.jpg Traditional foods expert Charlene Shaishnikoff prepares deep fried chagix̂ (halibut). Aqalix Qada! Episode 4 2 of 10 — LibraryOpening1.jpg City Librarian Karen Kresh and other officials held a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the grand opening of the Unalaska Public Library. KUCB 3 of 10 — OC Annual Meeting 2023--6.jpg Nicholai Lekanoff, AB Rankin and Vince Tutiakoff were gifted bentwood visors for their past and present service on OC's board Albert Burnham / PCR 4 of 10 — Andy Lusk Ballyhoo Mountain Run.jpg Tired and sweaty, but feeling proud, KUCB's Andy Lusk completed this year's Ballyhoo Mountain Run in a little over an hour and a half. Courtesy of Sean Peters 5 of 10 — DSC01392.jpg

The seafood company acquired the land at Captains Bay in 2022, and is currently constructing its first bunkhouse . The groundbreaking for the actual plant was tentatively expected to begin in 2024 and would take an approximate three years to complete. Hope McKenney / KUCB 6 of 10 — Vic Fisher.jpg Vic Fisher had his last shift on Friday, after 11 years as KUCB's morning host. Hope McKenney / KUCB 7 of 10 — SnowCRAB2021.jpg Courtesy of Tacho 8 of 10 — husitux.png An Unangax̂ niĝilax̂ greets the water on the shores of Metini, the ancestral homelands of the Kashaya-Pomo. Courtesy Of David Sopjes 9 of 10 — Golodoff Photos/Golodoff_USFWS_LisaHupp1.jpg Golodoff was the last surviving person who was born and lived in Attu, the last island in the Aleutian Chain before reaching Russia. Lisa Hupp / U.S. Fish and Wildlife Services 10 of 10 — image000000.JPG In September, Oleksa visited Atka where he gave a lecture on the contributions Unangax people made during the Russian American period. He also led church services.

Courtesy of Crystal Dushkin

In our 2023 year in review, KUCB’s Mary Heimes and Theo Greenly discussed some of the most important events of the year, as reported by journalists at KUCB. Click above to listen, or recap some featured stories below (listed chronologically).

Thank you for listening. We look forward to bringing you the news throughout the new year.

