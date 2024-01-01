KUCB's 2023 year in review
2023 was a year of major news and community happenings in Unalaska.
Trident Seafoods continued developing in Captains Bay, a new city manager stepped in, the snow crab population suffered in warmer temperatures, the last survivor of Attu died and the Ounalashka Corporation celebrated its 50 year anniversary. We covered all of that and more.
In our 2023 year in review, KUCB’s Mary Heimes and Theo Greenly discussed some of the most important events of the year, as reported by journalists at KUCB. Click above to listen, or recap some featured stories below (listed chronologically).
You can support local journalism in Unalaska with a contribution to our local public radio station.
Thank you for listening. We look forward to bringing you the news throughout the new year.
- Aqalix Qada! Episode 4: How to deep fry Chagix̂
- Unalaska celebrates opening of newly expanded public library
- ‘A’ season pollock quota back on par after decrease last season
- Ounalashka Corp. celebrates 50 years
- At this year’s Ballyhoo Mountain Run, local athletes show a reporter who’s boss
- Trident Seafoods begins bunkhouse construction at Captains Bay location
- Trident delays Unalaska plant one year, cites unstable markets
- KUCB bids farewell to longtime morning host Vic Fisher
- After two-year closure, lucrative Bristol Bay red king crab fishery reopens
- Keeping traditions alive: Filipino American History Month in Unalaska
- Scientists say warming seas helped cause Alaska’s snow crab crash
- Building Husitux̂: short film highlights Unangax̂ watercraft resurgence
- Alaska loses the last surviving person from Attu, Gregory Golodoff
- Prominent Russian Orthodox missionary, Archpriest Michael James Oleksa, suffers fatal stroke