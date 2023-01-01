The KUCB Newsroom provides newscasts Monday through Thursday at noon and 5 PM on KUCB Radio. You can find many of our local news stories here.
KUCB's 2022 year in review
2022 was full of changes here in Unalaska.
As life picked back up following the more isolated days of the pandemic, people began to attend in-person events and travel more frequently. Unalaskans also grappled with a high cost of living and the effects of climate change on local economies.
On nice weekends, F/V Raven Bay captain and owner Dustan Dickerson takes about three local teens on a short trip just a few miles from town for a behind-the-scenes look at the life of Unalaska’s small boat fishermen.
Two North Pacific right whales photographed near Unimak Pass on Feb. 8, 2022.
Qawalangin Tribe donates food boxes after tough subsistence season
Unalaska youth fish for pink salmon, or Qungaayux̂, at Humpy Cove.
During the ceremony, which included an Army Color Guard, a 21-gun salute and a speech from Fox’s former neighbor, officials unveiled an honorary gravestone, following a procession down Unalaska’s Front Beach.
Lake Drive 12/21/22
In our 2022 year in review program, KUCB's Lauren Adams and Maggie Nelson take a look at some of the most significant moments of this past year in Unalaska. Click above to listen, and if you want to recap some of the stories featured in the program, they are listed below chronologically.
All of these stories were reported by journalists at KUCB. You can support their work by making a contribution to our local public radio station.
- Unalaska schools require masking as island sees surge in COVID-19 cases
- The eruption near Tonga was so powerful you could hear it in Alaska
- Magnitude-6.2 earthquake hits near Unalaska
- New owner to take over Unalaska fish processing plant
- ‘Like a little mini library’: Unalaska library staff prepares for renovation
- Fishing vessel runs aground in Unalaska, pulled free by F/V Amatuli
- A fisherman photographed a group of whales. His images may be the first ever taken of the species in the Bering Sea in the winter.
- Trident Seafoods subsidiary takes over Captains Bay lease
- Unalaska City Council will not renew City Manager Erin Reinders’ contract
- Local boat looks to Unalaska’s youth in hopes of revitalizing island’s fishery
- Factory trawler runs aground near Unalaska airport runway
- A decorated Unangax̂ soldier is finally honored after nearly a century
- Fishing boat runs aground in the Eastern Aleutians
- After another slow start to the season, salmon hit escapement goal at McLees Lake
- Traditions new and old celebrated at 25th annual Camp Qungaayux̂
- Qawalangin Tribe donates food boxes after tough subsistence season
- Unalaska Superintendent Robbie Swint Jr. resigns
- Bering Sea snow crab and red king crab fisheries close amid struggling stocks
- Coast Guard captain describes encounter with Chinese, Russian warships off Alaska
- Unalaskans hope new regional airline means better local air service
- Anchorage Unangax̂ Dancers debut new song honoring ancestors
- GCI fiber optic cable repaired, weeks before anticipated launch
- End of year brings record rains for Unalaska