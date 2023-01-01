KUCB's 2022 year in review

2022 was full of changes here in Unalaska.

As life picked back up following the more isolated days of the pandemic, people began to attend in-person events and travel more frequently. Unalaskans also grappled with a high cost of living and the effects of climate change on local economies.

1 of 12 Courtesy of Hannah Vowell 2 of 12 — Fishing vessel runs aground in Unalaska, pulled free by F/V Amatuli Maggie Nelson / KUCB 3 of 12 Zoe Sobel / KUCB 4 of 12 — LEKANOFF PARKER DECK RAVEN BAY.jpg On nice weekends, F/V Raven Bay captain and owner Dustan Dickerson takes about three local teens on a short trip just a few miles from town for a behind-the-scenes look at the life of Unalaska’s small boat fishermen.

Maggie Nelson / KUCB 5 of 12 — North Pacific right whales.jpg Two North Pacific right whales photographed near Unimak Pass on Feb. 8, 2022. Courtesy of Josh Trosvig / F/V Cerulean 6 of 12 — fish box Qawalangin Tribe donates food boxes after tough subsistence season Kanesia McGlashan-Price 7 of 12 — 2022 Camp Q salmon net.jpg Unalaska youth fish for pink salmon, or Qungaayux̂, at Humpy Cove. Lauren Adams / KUCB 8 of 12 — PROCESSION.jpg During the ceremony, which included an Army Color Guard, a 21-gun salute and a speech from Fox’s former neighbor, officials unveiled an honorary gravestone, following a procession down Unalaska’s Front Beach. Theo Greenly / KUCB 9 of 12 — Aleutian Airways KUCB Maggie Nelson.jpg Maggie Nelson / KUCB 10 of 12 — Municipal Election 2022 Canvass Committee.jpg Maggie Nelson / KUCB 11 of 12 — Unangax Dancers Kanesia McGlashan-Price 12 of 12 — IMG_0051.JPG Lake Drive 12/21/22 Theo Greenly / KUCB

In our 2022 year in review program, KUCB's Lauren Adams and Maggie Nelson take a look at some of the most significant moments of this past year in Unalaska. Click above to listen, and if you want to recap some of the stories featured in the program, they are listed below chronologically.

All of these stories were reported by journalists at KUCB. You can support their work by making a contribution to our local public radio station.

