Winter in Unalaska
Local News
The KUCB Newsroom provides newscasts Monday through Thursday at noon and 5 PM on KUCB Radio. You can find many of our local news stories here.

KUCB's 2022 year in review

KUCB | By Lauren Adams,
Maggie Nelson
Published January 1, 2023 at 10:41 AM AKST
2022 was full of changes here in Unalaska.

As life picked back up following the more isolated days of the pandemic, people began to attend in-person events and travel more frequently. Unalaskans also grappled with a high cost of living and the effects of climate change on local economies.

1 of 12
Courtesy of Hannah Vowell
2 of 12 — Fishing vessel runs aground in Unalaska, pulled free by F/V Amatuli
Maggie Nelson / KUCB
3 of 12
Zoe Sobel / KUCB
4 of 12
On nice weekends, F/V Raven Bay captain and owner Dustan Dickerson takes about three local teens on a short trip just a few miles from town for a behind-the-scenes look at the life of Unalaska’s small boat fishermen.
Maggie Nelson / KUCB
5 of 12
Two North Pacific right whales photographed near Unimak Pass on Feb. 8, 2022.
Courtesy of Josh Trosvig / F/V Cerulean
6 of 12
Qawalangin Tribe donates food boxes after tough subsistence season
Kanesia McGlashan-Price
7 of 12
Unalaska youth fish for pink salmon, or Qungaayux̂, at Humpy Cove.
Lauren Adams / KUCB
8 of 12
During the ceremony, which included an Army Color Guard, a 21-gun salute and a speech from Fox’s former neighbor, officials unveiled an honorary gravestone, following a procession down Unalaska’s Front Beach.
Theo Greenly / KUCB
9 of 12
Maggie Nelson / KUCB
10 of 12
Maggie Nelson / KUCB
11 of 12
Kanesia McGlashan-Price
12 of 12
Lake Drive 12/21/22
Theo Greenly / KUCB

In our 2022 year in review program, KUCB's Lauren Adams and Maggie Nelson take a look at some of the most significant moments of this past year in Unalaska. Click above to listen, and if you want to recap some of the stories featured in the program, they are listed below chronologically.

All of these stories were reported by journalists at KUCB. You can support their work by making a contribution to our local public radio station.

