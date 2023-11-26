© 2023 KUCB
Winter in Unalaska by Sam Zmolek
Local News
The KUCB Newsroom provides newscasts Monday through Thursday at noon and 5 PM on KUCB Radio. You can find many of our local news stories here.

Alaska loses the last surviving person from Attu, Gregory Golodoff

KUCB | By Theo Greenly
Published November 26, 2023 at 8:00 PM AKST
The old village of Attu was in Chichagof Harbor. All 42 Attuans living in the village were taken to Japan as prisoners of war. Only about half of them survived the experience.
Zoë Sobel
/
KUCB
The old village of Attu was in Chichagof Harbor.

The last surviving person from Attu, Gregory Golodoff, passed away earlier this month at the age of 84.

Gregory Golodoff and his sister, Elizabeth Golodoff Kudrin , photographed on Atka Island, sometime between 1946-1947.
Courtesy Of National Park Service, University Of Washington Press And Ethel Ross Oliver
Gregory Golodoff and his sister, Elizabeth Golodoff Kudrin , photographed on Atka Island, sometime between 1946-1947.

Golodoff was a young child in 1942 when the Japanese Imperial Army invaded his village in the western Aleutians. The Battle of Attu was the last major action of the Aleutian Islands campaign of World War II.

All 42 Attuans living in the village were taken to Japan as prisoners, including Golodoff. Only about half of them survived the experience.

Attu was abandoned after the war, and most of the returning Attuans settled in Atka, about 500 miles from their home.

Golodoff spent most of his life in Atka. He was the tribal president in the 1980s when Atka saw significant growth, including the building of a new subdivision and a new school.

His sister, Elizabeth Kudrin, passed away earlier this year. They were the last two living people who were born and lived in Attu.

Gregory Golodoff was living in Anchorage with his wife when he passed away on Nov. 17. His funeral service will take place at St. Innocent Russian Orthodox Cathedral in Anchorage on Monday, Nov. 27.
Theo Greenly
Theo Greenly reports from the Aleutians as a Report for America corps member. He got his start in public radio at KCRW in Santa Monica, California, and has produced radio stories and podcasts for stations around the country.
