Winter in Unalaska by Sam Zmolek
Your voice in the Aleutians.
The KUCB Newsroom provides newscasts Monday through Thursday at noon and 5 PM on KUCB Radio. You can find many of our local news stories here.

Trident delays Unalaska plant one year, cites unstable markets

KUCB | By Theo Greenly
Published August 15, 2023 at 8:22 AM AKDT
The seafood company acquired the land at Captains Bay in 2022, and is currently constructing its first bunkhouse. The groundbreaking for the actual plant was tentatively expected to begin in 2024 and would take an approximate three years to complete.
Hope McKenney
/
KUCB
The seafood company acquired the land at Captains Bay in 2022, and is currently constructing its first bunkhouse. The groundbreaking for the actual plant was tentatively expected to begin in 2024 and would take an approximate three years to complete.

Trident Seafoods is pushing back their proposed Unalaska processing plant by a year, according to a statement the seafood giant released Tuesday morning.

The seafood company acquired the land for the site in Captains Bay in 2022, and is currently constructing its first bunkhouse. The groundbreaking for the actual plant was tentatively expected to begin in 2024 and would take an approximate three years to complete.

“Delaying the project start date does not change our long-term plan,” said Stefanie Moreland, an executive with the company.

Trident cited a combination of global events for their decision, including high inventory and aggressive competition from foreign markets. The statement echoes similar statements the company issued when setting record-low base prices for several species of fish around the state.

“The rate and pace at which markets are collapsing across our key species is staggering,” Trident CEO Joe Bundrant said in the Tuesday statement. “Not only are global inventories and operating costs high, but demand is low, and some are selling at or below cost just to generate cash.”

The new timeline would put the facility online in 2028 at the earliest.

Industry trident seafoodsTRIDENTAlaska FisheriesAKUTANCAPTAINS BAYAlaska State News
Theo Greenly
Theo Greenly reports from the Aleutians as a Report for America corps member. He got his start in public radio at KCRW in Santa Monica, California, and has produced radio stories and podcasts for stations around the country.
  • Industry
    Trident Seafoods subsidiary takes over Captains Bay lease
    Theo Greenly
    Trident Seafoods is set to expand its reach in Unalaska. The City Council on Tuesday approved the transfer of a tidelands lease in Captains Bay to one of Trident’s subsidiaries, LFS, which already operates a retail shop on the island. Jarred Brand oversees site development for LFS. While LFS sells commercial and sport marine supplies, Brand says they haven’t decided exactly what they’ll do with the land, but they’ll explore options and begin construction in the coming year.
  • Industry
    Trident Seafoods begins bunkhouse construction at Captains Bay location
    Theo Greenly
    Trident has begun building the first bunkhouses at its to-be processing plant in Unalaska’s Captains Bay, progressing on a timeline the company says would make it operational by 2027.
  • Industry
    Bering Sea cod fisherman fight for better catch price amid slow fishing seasons
    Maggie Nelson
    The Bristol Bay red king crab fishery has been closed for two years, and along with it, Bering Sea snow crab have abruptly disappeared, causing another complete closure. Together, the fisheries generally bring in millions of dollars to the fleet and the coastal Alaska communities that rely on them. Since 2021, when king crab closed and snow crab saw a huge decline in harvest numbers, fishermen have taken an estimated $287.7 million hit. Without those fisheries and without that revenue, more and more boats are relying on other work like fishing for cod and small amounts of bairdi crab or summer tendering gigs just to make ends meet. So when a group of Bering Sea fishermen recently heard they’d be getting paid less than they hoped for cod this winter season, they figured they couldn’t afford to just sit by. But that’s exactly what they did. When the season opened, they didn’t go out to fish…and it worked.
