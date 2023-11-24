Building Husitux̂: short film highlights Unangax̂ watercraft resurgence

The traditional design of the large skin-on-frame vessel used by the Unangax̂ people was thought to be lost after Russian colonizers destroyed the last remaining examples in the 1800s, according to historic journals. But after decades of work, the design has been restored.

KUCB’s Kanesia McGlashan-Price visited Wiyot and Kashaya-Pomo homelands to take part in this build and launch, 200 years in the making. This film tells the history of the forced relocation of Unangax̂ families, and the story of the Indigenous communities who worked together to reawaken their traditional watercraft.

Angunasix Qaĝalakux̂txin to knowledge holders Vince Tutiakoff, Sr., Lauren Peters, Perry Lincoln and Marc Daniels. Special thanks to APICDA, The Aleut Foundation, Make Access Apprenticeships, Ink People Center of the Arts, California Arts Council, The Ounalashka Corporation and The Qawalangin Tribe of Unalaska.

Since 2022, there have been four niĝilan that have been built, with a fifth already on the way.

Atxam tanadgusii [Atka, AK] 2022

Dena’inam Tanangin [Anchorage, AK] 2022

Goudi’ni [Ferndale, CA] 2023

Siitikdax̂ [Sandpoint, AK] 2023

Iluulux̂ [Unalaska, AK] (in progress)