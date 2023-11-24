© 2023 KUCB
Winter in Unalaska by Sam Zmolek
Your voice in the Aleutians.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
About Town
The community of Unalaska is a busy place to live. Our community calendar is full of events and activities. About Town is your source for coverage of community events and sports. KUCB staff writes many of the stories, but we also accept contributions from community members for this section of our website. If you'd like to submit a story to About Town, send it to info@kucb.org.

Building Husitux̂: short film highlights Unangax̂ watercraft resurgence

KUCB | By Kanesia McGlashan-Price
Published November 24, 2023 at 9:55 AM AKST
Nigilax launch in California
Courtesy of David Sopjes
An Unangax̂ niĝilax̂ greets the water on the shores of Metini, the ancestral homelands of the Kashaya-Pomo.

The traditional design of the large skin-on-frame vessel used by the Unangax̂ people was thought to be lost after Russian colonizers destroyed the last remaining examples in the 1800s, according to historic journals. But after decades of work, the design has been restored.

KUCB’s Kanesia McGlashan-Price visited Wiyot and Kashaya-Pomo homelands to take part in this build and launch, 200 years in the making. This film tells the history of the forced relocation of Unangax̂ families, and the story of the Indigenous communities who worked together to reawaken their traditional watercraft.

Angunasix Qaĝalakux̂txin to knowledge holders Vince Tutiakoff, Sr., Lauren Peters, Perry Lincoln and Marc Daniels. Special thanks to APICDA, The Aleut Foundation, Make Access Apprenticeships, Ink People Center of the Arts, California Arts Council, The Ounalashka Corporation and The Qawalangin Tribe of Unalaska.

Since 2022, there have been four niĝilan that have been built, with a fifth already on the way.

Atxam tanadgusii [Atka, AK] 2022
Dena’inam Tanangin [Anchorage, AK] 2022
Goudi’ni [Ferndale, CA] 2023
Siitikdax̂ [Sandpoint, AK] 2023
Iluulux̂ [Unalaska, AK] (in progress)
Tags
Arts & Culture UNANGAX CULTURECultural RevitalizationNigilaxUNANGAM TUNUU
Kanesia McGlashan-Price
An Unangax̂ multimedia creator from Iluulux̂ [Unalaska], Kanesia is working to amplify the voices of Unangam Tanangin [Aleutian Chain] through web, audio and visual storytelling.
See stories by Kanesia McGlashan-Price
Related Content
Load More