Prominent Russian Orthodox missionary, Archpriest Michael James Oleksa, suffers fatal stroke

Courtesy of Crystal Dushkin Father Michael Oleksa at St. Nicholas Church in Atka.

Archpriest Michael James Oleksa of the Russian Orthodox Church passed away during the wee hours Wednesday morning after having suffered a stroke. Oleksa became a prominent figure in the Alaska Diocese after arriving in the state in 1970, when he moved to an Alutiiq village in Kodiak.

His work spanned several decades in many Alaska Native villages, and he is recognized as an elder by the Alaska Federation of Natives. His work focused on the cultural disconnect between Americans and Alaska Natives, and he gave lectures on Alaska history and culture.

He has made trips to Unalaska, as well as other communities across the Aleutian Islands. In September, Oleksa visited Atka Village where he gave a lecture on the contributions Unangax̂ people made during the Russian American period. He also led church services.

Crystal Dushkin is a church reader at the St. Nicholas Church in Atka, and she was there for Oleksa’s final visit to her hometown.

Listen to her conversation with KUCB’s Theo Greenly, speaking about the impact Oleksa’s made in Alaska communities.

