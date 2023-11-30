© 2023 KUCB
Winter in Unalaska by Sam Zmolek
Local News
The KUCB Newsroom provides newscasts Monday through Thursday at noon and 5 PM on KUCB Radio. You can find many of our local news stories here.

Prominent Russian Orthodox missionary, Archpriest Michael James Oleksa, suffers fatal stroke

KUCB | By Theo Greenly
Published November 30, 2023 at 4:52 PM AKST
In September, Oleksa visited Atka where he gave a lecture on the contributions Unangax people made during the Russian American period. He also led church services.
Courtesy of Crystal Dushkin
Father Michael Oleksa's work spanned several decades in many Alaska Native villages, and he is recognized as an elder by the Alaska Federation of Natives. In September, Oleksa visited Atka where he gave a lecture on the contributions Unangax people made during the Russian American period. He also led church services.
Father Michael Oleksa at St. Nicholas Church in Atka.
Courtesy of Crystal Dushkin
Father Michael Oleksa at St. Nicholas Church in Atka.

Archpriest Michael James Oleksa of the Russian Orthodox Church passed away during the wee hours Wednesday morning after having suffered a stroke. Oleksa became a prominent figure in the Alaska Diocese after arriving in the state in 1970, when he moved to an Alutiiq village in Kodiak.

His work spanned several decades in many Alaska Native villages, and he is recognized as an elder by the Alaska Federation of Natives. His work focused on the cultural disconnect between Americans and Alaska Natives, and he gave lectures on Alaska history and culture.

He has made trips to Unalaska, as well as other communities across the Aleutian Islands. In September, Oleksa visited Atka Village where he gave a lecture on the contributions Unangax̂ people made during the Russian American period. He also led church services.

Crystal Dushkin is a church reader at the St. Nicholas Church in Atka, and she was there for Oleksa’s final visit to her hometown.

Listen to her conversation with KUCB’s Theo Greenly, speaking about the impact Oleksa’s made in Alaska communities.
Theo Greenly
Theo Greenly reports from the Aleutians as a Report for America corps member. He got his start in public radio at KCRW in Santa Monica, California, and has produced radio stories and podcasts for stations around the country.
