Getting to know new UCSD Staff: Deborah Osmun

Schools in Unalaska opened today and the district welcomed seven new staff members this school year. KUCB's youth media producer, Eldred Paradeza, is on a mission to interview all of them and tell the community more about their background, hobbies and hopes for the new school year.

Deborah Osmun will be teaching high school math. She moved here from Kansas. Ms. Osmun told KUCB that she's enjoying the cooler temperatures here in Unalaska, and that she likes the pace of life here as well as the community's involvement in the school.