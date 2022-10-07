Getting to know new UCSD Staff: Ryan Humphrey

This year the Unalaska City School district welcomed seven new staff members. Last month KUCB featured three of them and shared information about their background, hobbies and hopes for the new school year. We are finally completing our series this month, thanks to students in Rainier Marquez's high school publications class.

Ryan Humphrey returned to Unalaska this school year to fill the role of Assistant Principal of UCSD and he says he's grateful to be back in the community.