Getting to know new UCSD Staff: Jerusha Humphrey

This year the Unalaska City School district welcomed seven new staff members. Last month KUCB featured three of them and shared information about their background, hobbies and hopes for the new school year. We are finally completing our series this month, thanks to students in Rainier Marquez's high school publications class.

Jerusha Humphrey moved back to Unalaska this year to fill the registrar vacancy and she says she's glad to be back.