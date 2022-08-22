© 2022
Winter in Unalaska by Sam Zmolek
The community of Unalaska is a busy place to live. Our community calendar is full of events and activities. About Town is your source for coverage of community events and sports. KUCB staff writes many of the stories, but we also accept contributions from community members for this section of our website. If you'd like to submit a story to About Town, send it to info@kucb.org.

Getting to know new UCSD Staff: Allison Harrington

Published August 22, 2022 at 10:59 AM AKDT
Schools in Unalaska opened today and the district welcomed seven new staff members this school year. KUCB's youth media producer, Eldred Paradeza, is on a mission to interview all of them and tell the community more about their background, hobbies and hopes for the new school year.

Allison Harrington filled the position of school counselor. She's originally from Texas and spent five years teaching in King Cove. She talked to Eldred about her hobbies, her pet and what she likes so far about Unalaska.

