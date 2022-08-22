Getting to know new UCSD Staff: Allison Harrington

Schools in Unalaska opened today and the district welcomed seven new staff members this school year. KUCB's youth media producer, Eldred Paradeza, is on a mission to interview all of them and tell the community more about their background, hobbies and hopes for the new school year.

ALLISON HARRINGTON.mp3 Listen • 1:01

Allison Harrington filled the position of school counselor. She's originally from Texas and spent five years teaching in King Cove. She talked to Eldred about her hobbies, her pet and what she likes so far about Unalaska.