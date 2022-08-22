© 2022
Getting to know new UCSD Staff: Skottine Kaye Forfieda

KUCB | By Eldred Paradeza
Published August 22, 2022 at 11:41 AM AKDT
Eldred Paradez
KUCB

Schools in Unalaska opened today and the district welcomed seven new staff members this school year. KUCB's youth media producer, Eldred Paradeza, is on a mission to interview all of them and tell the community more about their background, hobbies and hopes for the new school year.

Skottine Kaye Forfieda moved here from the Philippines to teach junior high science. So far, she's enjoying the way that Unalaska welcomes new people. She's looking forward to sharing her knowledge of science in a way that's fun and inspiring for students.

Education UNALASKA CITY SCHOOL DISTRICT
Eldred Paradeza
