Getting to know new UCSD Staff: Skottine Kaye Forfieda

Schools in Unalaska opened today and the district welcomed seven new staff members this school year. KUCB's youth media producer, Eldred Paradeza, is on a mission to interview all of them and tell the community more about their background, hobbies and hopes for the new school year.

SKOTTINE KAYE FORFIEDA.mp3 Listen • 1:52

Skottine Kaye Forfieda moved here from the Philippines to teach junior high science. So far, she's enjoying the way that Unalaska welcomes new people. She's looking forward to sharing her knowledge of science in a way that's fun and inspiring for students.