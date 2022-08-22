The community of Unalaska is a busy place to live. Our community calendar is full of events and activities. About Town is your source for coverage of community events and sports. KUCB staff writes many of the stories, but we also accept contributions from community members for this section of our website. If you'd like to submit a story to About Town, send it to info@kucb.org.
Getting to know new UCSD Staff: Skottine Kaye Forfieda
Schools in Unalaska opened today and the district welcomed seven new staff members this school year. KUCB's youth media producer, Eldred Paradeza, is on a mission to interview all of them and tell the community more about their background, hobbies and hopes for the new school year.
SKOTTINE KAYE FORFIEDA.mp3
Skottine Kaye Forfieda moved here from the Philippines to teach junior high science. So far, she's enjoying the way that Unalaska welcomes new people. She's looking forward to sharing her knowledge of science in a way that's fun and inspiring for students.