The community of Unalaska is a busy place to live. Our community calendar is full of events and activities. About Town is your source for coverage of community events and sports. KUCB staff writes many of the stories, but we also accept contributions from community members for this section of our website. If you'd like to submit a story to About Town, send it to info@kucb.org.
Getting to know new UCSD Staff: Sally Spellman
This year the Unalaska City School district welcomed seven new staff members. Last month KUCB featured three of them and shared information about their background, hobbies and hopes for the new school year. We are finally completing our series this month, thanks to students in Rainier Marquez's high school publications class.
Sally Spellman came to Unalaska this school to teach kindergarten, after a career traveling the world as a teacher.