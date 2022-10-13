Getting to know new UCSD Staff: Cheri Tremarco

This year the Unalaska City School district welcomed seven new staff members. Last month KUCB featured three of them and shared information about their background, hobbies and hopes for the new school year. We are finally completing our series this month, thanks to students in Rainier Marquez's high school publications class.

Cheri Tremarco came to Unalaska this school year to fill the role of Principal at Eagle's View Elementary and she says she is enjoying getting involved in the community of Unalaska.