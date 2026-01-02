The KUCB Newsroom provides newscasts Monday through Thursday at noon and 5 PM on KUCB Radio. You can find many of our local news stories here.
KUCB's 2025 year in review
From citizen science and culture camps to federal funding cuts and regional transportation challenges, KUCB followed the stories of the Aleutian and Pribilof regions.
Check out some of our top stories of the year below. Happy New Year!
1 of 6 — 3_common murre.jpeg
Megan Dean counts birds in Iliuliuk Bay through binoculars for the Christmas Bird Count as her daughter follows behind.
Sofia Stuart-Rasi / KUCB
2 of 6 — 2.5st paul unalaska bball.jpeg
The St. Paul Sea Parrots and Unalaska Raiders at the Unalaska High School gym
Lauren Adams / KUCB
3 of 6 — 1_tsunami warning.jpeg
Ellis Berry / Contributor
4 of 6 — 1.5_akutan.jpeg
The final performance of the Atka–Akutan culture camp featured four new songs composed during the two-week gathering
Kanesia McGlashan-Price / KUCB
5 of 6 — pen air.jpeg
Courtesy of Megan Dean
6 of 6 — anchorage courthouse.jpeg
Theo Greenly / KUCB
Check out some of the biggest stories of 2025
- In Unalaska, citizen scientists help document largest single-species wildlife die-off ever recorded
- Trump’s cuts to fisheries science have industry and conservation groups sounding alarm
- Tsunami warning lifted for Unalaska following M7.3 earthquake near Sand Point
- KUCB secures $282K in one-time funding in partnership with the Qawalangin Tribe
- Campers compose new songs and dances at joint culture camp
- St. Paul Island is relying on costly charter flights as the community waits for regular air service
- A canceled flight led to Unalaska’s first junior high basketball home game in over a decade
- City council overturns mayoral veto prohibiting all-purpose vehicles on Unalaska streets
- Six years after fatal Unalaska plane crash, jury finds PenAir liable for nearly $17 million
- Judge pushes Ballyhoo fatal crash retrial to March amid new evidence
- Unalaska City Manager resigns, Veeder named acting replacement
- Severe storm damage prompts closure of Unalaska airport