Winter in Unalaska by Sam Zmolek
Your voice in the Aleutians.
GCI customers in Unalaska continue to experience internet and mobile service interruptions, including impacts to wireless voice and 911 calling. A damaged section of underwater fiber will require a specialized vessel to repair the fiber. GCI crews are working to restore some services over alternate technologies until repairs are complete.
The KUCB Newsroom provides newscasts Monday through Thursday at noon and 5 PM on KUCB Radio.

KUCB's 2025 year in review

KUCB | By Maggie Nelson,
Sofia Stuart-RasiKanesia McGlashan-Price
Published January 2, 2026 at 7:42 AM AKST
Kanesia McGlashan-Price
/
KUCB

From citizen science and culture camps to federal funding cuts and regional transportation challenges, KUCB followed the stories of the Aleutian and Pribilof regions.

Check out some of our top stories of the year below. Happy New Year!

Megan Dean counts birds in Iliuliuk Bay through binoculars for the Christmas Bird Count as her daughter follows behind.
Check out some of the biggest stories of 2025
Maggie Nelson
Hailing from Southwest Washington, Maggie moved to Unalaska in 2019. She's dabbled in independent print journalism in Oregon and completed her Master of Arts in English Studies at Western Washington University — where she also taught Rhetoric and Composition courses.
See stories by Maggie Nelson
Sofia Stuart-Rasi
Sofia was born and raised in the Rocky Mountains of Colorado. She’s reported around the U.S. for local public radio stations, NPR and National Native News. Sofia has a Master of Arts in Environmental Science and Natural Resource Journalism from the University of Montana, a graduate certificate in Documentary Studies from the Salt Institute and a Bachelor of Arts in Studio Arts from the University of Colorado Boulder. In between her studies, Sofia was a ski bum in Telluride, Colorado for a few years.
See stories by Sofia Stuart-Rasi
Kanesia McGlashan-Price
An Unangax̂ multimedia creator from Iluulux̂ [Unalaska], Kanesia is working to amplify the voices of Unangam Tanangin [Aleutian Chain] through web, audio and visual storytelling.
See stories by Kanesia McGlashan-Price
