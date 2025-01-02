© 2025 KUCB
Local News
The KUCB Newsroom provides newscasts Monday through Thursday at noon and 5 PM on KUCB Radio. You can find many of our local news stories here.

KUCB's 2024 year in review

KUCB | By Maggie Nelson,
Kanesia McGlashan-PriceTheo Greenly
Published January 1, 2025 at 1:30 PM AKST
Kanesia McGlashan-Price
/
KUCB

Whether it was a big win on the volleyball court, important shifts in the Bering Sea fisheries, or stories of tradition and change — we’ve been there with you.

In our 2024 year in review, Maggie Nelson, Kanesia McGlashan-Price and Theo Greenly discuss some of the major events that happened this past year in Unalaska and beyond.

Nikolski School students gather on couches as teacher Lynette Hall and teacher's aide Tatyana Hillhouse review homework assignments at the end of the school day.
Sofia Stuart-Rasi / KUCB
The Unalaska Raiders girls volleyball team claimed their victory as the 2A Alaska State champions. A new state championship banner will be hung in the Unalaska High School gym, and it will be the first time a girls sports team is featured on the gym wall as a state champion.
Courtesy of Alaska School Activities Association
Unalaska weaver Risa Causey presented her work on Nov. 29 as part of Native American Heritage Day. She examined dozens of modern baskets at the museum, pieces created throughout recent decades by various weavers, including the Unangax̂ women who taught her the craft.
Photo courtesy of Ellis Berry
We launched a new exhibit at the Museum of the Aleutians called “Amplifying the Aleutians: 50 Years of Community Media.”
Andy Lusk / KUCB
The MV Tustumena turned 60 years old this year, and is the oldest ferry in the Alaska.
Theo Greenly / KUCB
BTS Tides of Tradition
Unangax̂ filmmaker Kanesia McGlashan-Price produced a short film about changing sealion populations in Unalaska.
Kanesia McGlashan-Price
Students participate in video production class in 1976
In the mid-1970s, students in Unalaska, Alaska, produced a weekly half-hour television program for English credit. The students learned all aspects of production, including writing, editing, and sound.
UCSD Islander Yearbook

Check out some of the biggest stories of 2024:
Maggie Nelson
Hailing from Southwest Washington, Maggie moved to Unalaska in 2019. She's dabbled in independent print journalism in Oregon and completed her Master of Arts in English Studies at Western Washington University — where she also taught Rhetoric and Composition courses.
See stories by Maggie Nelson
Kanesia McGlashan-Price
An Unangax̂ multimedia creator from Iluulux̂ [Unalaska], Kanesia is working to amplify the voices of Unangam Tanangin [Aleutian Chain] through web, audio and visual storytelling.
See stories by Kanesia McGlashan-Price
Theo Greenly
Theo Greenly reports from the Aleutians as a Report for America corps member. He got his start in public radio at KCRW in Santa Monica, California, and has produced radio stories and podcasts for stations around the country.
See stories by Theo Greenly
