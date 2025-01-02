KUCB's 2024 year in review

Whether it was a big win on the volleyball court, important shifts in the Bering Sea fisheries, or stories of tradition and change — we’ve been there with you.

In our 2024 year in review, Maggie Nelson, Kanesia McGlashan-Price and Theo Greenly discuss some of the major events that happened this past year in Unalaska and beyond.

1 of 7 — nikolski school teacher students homework Nikolski School students gather on couches as teacher Lynette Hall and teacher's aide Tatyana Hillhouse review homework assignments at the end of the school day. Sofia Stuart-Rasi / KUCB 2 of 7 — Volleyball State champs 2024.jpg The Unalaska Raiders girls volleyball team claimed their victory as the 2A Alaska State champions. A new state championship banner will be hung in the Unalaska High School gym, and it will be the first time a girls sports team is featured on the gym wall as a state champion.





Courtesy of Alaska School Activities Association 3 of 7 — risa mota grass weaving Unalaska weaver Risa Causey presented her work on Nov. 29 as part of Native American Heritage Day. She examined dozens of modern baskets at the museum, pieces created throughout recent decades by various weavers, including the Unangax̂ women who taught her the craft. Photo courtesy of Ellis Berry 4 of 7 — IMG_0375.jpg We launched a new exhibit at the Museum of the Aleutians called “Amplifying the Aleutians: 50 Years of Community Media.” Andy Lusk / KUCB 5 of 7 — photos/IMG_2886.jpg The MV Tustumena turned 60 years old this year, and is the oldest ferry in the Alaska. Theo Greenly / KUCB 6 of 7 — BTS Tides of Tradition Unangax̂ filmmaker Kanesia McGlashan-Price produced a short film about changing sealion populations in Unalaska. Kanesia McGlashan-Price 7 of 7 — Students_76.jpg In the mid-1970s, students in Unalaska, Alaska, produced a weekly half-hour television program for English credit. The students learned all aspects of production, including writing, editing, and sound. UCSD Islander Yearbook

Check out some of the biggest stories of 2024:

