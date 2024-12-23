© 2024 KUCB
Winter in Unalaska by Sam Zmolek
Your voice in the Aleutians.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local News
The KUCB Newsroom provides newscasts Monday through Thursday at noon and 5 PM on KUCB Radio. You can find many of our local news stories here.

As Alaska schools close, one Aleutian village bucks the trend

KUCB | By Sofia Stuart-Rasi
Published December 23, 2024 at 2:56 PM AKST
Nikolski School students gather on couches as teacher Lynette Hall and teacher's aide Tatyana Hillhouse review homework assignments at the end of the school day.
1 of 8  — nikolski school teacher students homework
Nikolski School students gather on couches as teacher Lynette Hall and teacher's aide Tatyana Hillhouse review homework assignments at the end of the school day.
Sofia Stuart-Rasi / KUCB
Teacher Lynette Hall assists students with a worksheet assignment at the Nikolski School's large, gathering table.
2 of 8  — nikolski school teacher students
Teacher Lynette Hall assists students with a worksheet assignment at the Nikolski School's large, gathering table.
Sofia Stuart-Rasi / KUCB
Nikolski School students find individual study spaces throughout the classroom to complete their assignments.
3 of 8  — nikolski school library
Nikolski School students find individual study spaces throughout the classroom to complete their assignments.
Sofia Stuart-Rasi / KUCB
Teacher Lynette Hall watches as students head home by foot and bicycle after classes at Nikolski School.
4 of 8  — nikolski school students outside
Teacher Lynette Hall watches as students head home by foot and bicycle after classes at Nikolski School.
Sofia Stuart-Rasi / KUCB
During recess, Nikolski School students use a newly installed touchpad to research a bird species they recently discovered in their backyard.
5 of 8  — nikolski school students technology
During recess, Nikolski School students use a newly installed touchpad to research a bird species they recently discovered in their backyard.
Sofia Stuart-Rasi / KUCB
Teacher's aide Tatyanna Hillhouse distributes field equipment, including cameras, compasses and whistles, to students for their upcoming project at Nikolski School.
6 of 8  — nikolski school students teacher
Teacher's aide Tatyanna Hillhouse distributes field equipment, including cameras, compasses and whistles, to students for their upcoming project at Nikolski School.
Sofia Stuart-Rasi / KUCB
Students from Nikolski School explore their community on foot during a field trip focused on local biodiversity, photographing plant and animal species around them.
7 of 8  — nikolski biodiversity field trip kids.jpg
Students from Nikolski School explore their community on foot during a field trip focused on local biodiversity, photographing plant and animal species around them.
Sofia Stuart-Rasi / KUCB
Nikolkski is located
8 of 8  — nikolski town.jpg
A welcome sign stands near the runway in Nikolski, as an ATV drives to the central part of the remote Aleutian community.
Sofia Stuart-Rasi / KUCB

Nikolski’s one-room purple schoolhouse sits on the outskirts of the 30-person village, facing a vast, grassy valley. The western Aleutian village stretches along Umnak Island’s Nikolski Bay on the Bering Sea, with Okmok volcano on the horizon. Students come to school each morning by foot, bicycle or ATV — none of their houses are more than a couple of miles away.

One afternoon last September, the school’s 10 students — from kindergarten through 11th grade — sat listening on sofas as teacher Lynette Hall prepared them for the next day’s lessons. She asked them to take out their planners.

“Because you have homework today,” Hall said.

Some grumbled. A few cheered. These days, that’s a typical end-of-day scene. But for about a decade, it wasn’t.

In 2009, the Nikolski school closed its doors because enrollment had dropped below 10 students — the state's minimum for funding. Many feared that could spell the end of yet another rural Alaska community. When schools close, families often leave.

Mike Hanley is the superintendent of the Aleutian Region School District. He says ensuring there are enough students to keep a school open is always on the radar of small Alaskan districts. Hanley says he focuses on building strong schools for residents to stay or draw family members back to the area.

“The best thing that we can do as a district is to continue to provide a good, positive education and work with families,” Hanley said. “So that the education is not separate from the community, that it's seamless together.”

Schools closing across the state

Nikolski's reopening counters a statewide trend. Over the past decade, 51 schools have closed in Alaska while only 32 have opened or reopened, according to the Alaska Department of Education and Early Development.

In 2015, the school in Cold Bay in the eastern Aleutians closed due to low student enrollment. In 2017, the school on St. George Island in the Pribilof closed. And in 2023, low enrollment forced the closure of the school on Adak Island, one of the region’s most remote communities.

Even in Anchorage, administrators are closing schools due to falling student numbers.

As schools close across the state, Hanley says that where families choose to live is changing, too.

“I don't believe it’s a flaw in the educational model,” Hanley said. “It’s just a change in the way we live today — you know, a change in the world.”

‘Everybody here is involved’

The Nikolski school’s revival came through combined efforts of the Aleutian Region School District and the local tribal organization. It was possible in part because the families with children were still living there. When the school closed in 2009, most chose to homeschool or send their children to schools off-island.

Hall said when the island’s student numbers met state requirements again, parents approached the district about reopening.

“The parents in the community definitely are what brought it to life,” she said.

The tribe converted its community center into the schoolhouse — the village store is now where the old school used to be. They also secured housing for Hall, the teacher, who came from West Virginia.

Hall says the students’ mothers helped her understand her new students’ educational needs, and the community rallied behind the parents’ efforts.

“Everybody here is involved in making sure these students become the best they can be,” Hall said.

Tatyana Hillhouse, who works alongside Hall as a teacher’s aide, moved to Nikolski as a child and has lived on the island intermittently since then. Having seen the village both with and without its school, she says the reopening means more than just the return of formal education.

“I really hope that it stays for quite a while, because it’s nice seeing all the kids be all together,” she said.

The students now work together daily on projects, as Hall and Hillhouse guide them through assignments like exploring Nikolski's biodiversity. And the school's future looks promising. As these students graduate, younger ones are already waiting to take their place.

This story is part of CoastAlaska’s "Evolving Education" series. You can find other stories in the series online at kcaw.org.
Tags
Education NIKOLSKIAleutian Region School DistrictumnakSCHOOLSpublic schoolsschoolDepartment of Education and Early Development
Sofia Stuart-Rasi
Sofia was born and raised in the Rocky Mountains of Colorado. She’s reported around the U.S. for local public radio stations, NPR and National Native News. Sofia has a Master of Arts in Environmental Science and Natural Resource Journalism from the University of Montana, a graduate certificate in Documentary Studies from the Salt Institute and a Bachelor of Arts in Studio Arts from the University of Colorado Boulder. In between her studies, Sofia was a ski bum in Telluride, Colorado for a few years.
See stories by Sofia Stuart-Rasi
Related Content
Load More