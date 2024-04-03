Aleutian Region School District hires new teachers, preparing Nikolski for reopening

The Aleutian Region School District is still on track to reopen the Nikolski School this fall, after the school was closed for more than a decade. The district has approved Lynette Hull to teach at the school in the Umnak Island community.

According to District Superintendent Mike Hanley, with only one teacher in Nikolski, there will also be a teacher's aide to help the students transition from being home-schooled to having a more structured environment.

The school is expected to have a student enrollment of 10 children from kindergarten to sixth grade.

Hiring a new teacher for Nikolski was just one of the big moves that happened at the board's regular meeting on March 28. The district's school board also approved two other teachers to come to the region, Karry Betson and Daniel Tackett. They’ll be teaching in Atka at the Yakov E. Netsvetov School.

All three new teachers are currently working for the Yukon Koyukuk School District — Betson and Hull are currently in Allakaket, while Tackett is teaching in Kotlik.