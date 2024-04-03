© 2024 KUCB
Winter in Unalaska by Sam Zmolek
Your voice in the Aleutians.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local News
The KUCB Newsroom provides newscasts Monday through Thursday at noon and 5 PM on KUCB Radio. You can find many of our local news stories here.

Aleutian Region School District hires new teachers, preparing Nikolski for reopening

KUCB | By Sofia Stuart-Rasi
Published April 3, 2024 at 12:13 PM AKDT
The Aleutian Region School District board is made up of five members in Atka and Adak. Mark Snigaroff is the board president.
Sofia Stuart-Rasi
/
KUCB
The Aleutian Region School District board is made up of five members in Atka and Adak. Mark Snigaroff is the board president.

The Aleutian Region School District is still on track to reopen the Nikolski School this fall, after the school was closed for more than a decade. The district has approved Lynette Hull to teach at the school in the Umnak Island community.

According to District Superintendent Mike Hanley, with only one teacher in Nikolski, there will also be a teacher's aide to help the students transition from being home-schooled to having a more structured environment.

The school is expected to have a student enrollment of 10 children from kindergarten to sixth grade.

Hiring a new teacher for Nikolski was just one of the big moves that happened at the board's regular meeting on March 28. The district's school board also approved two other teachers to come to the region, Karry Betson and Daniel Tackett. They’ll be teaching in Atka at the Yakov E. Netsvetov School.

All three new teachers are currently working for the Yukon Koyukuk School District — Betson and Hull are currently in Allakaket, while Tackett is teaching in Kotlik.
Tags
Education Aleutian Region School DistrictNIKOLSKIAtkaYAKOV E. NETSVETOV SCHOOL
Sofia Stuart-Rasi
Sofia was born and raised in the Rocky Mountains of Colorado. She’s reported around the U.S. for local public radio stations, NPR and National Native News. Sofia has a Master of Arts in Environmental Science and Natural Resource Journalism from the University of Montana, a graduate certificate in Documentary Studies from the Salt Institute and a Bachelor of Arts in Studio Arts from the University of Colorado Boulder. In between her studies, Sofia was a ski bum in Telluride, Colorado for a few years.
See stories by Sofia Stuart-Rasi
Related Content
Load More