Nikolski looks to reopen public school as Western Aleutians face student enrollment challenges

Adak’s school closed last summer due to under enrollment, making Atka the only school left in the Aleutian Region School District, but that might soon change.

Superintendent Mike Hanley said the district is working to reopen the school in Nikolski on Umnak Island, which has been closed for more than a decade.

In this “Island Interview,” Hanley discusses public schools in the Western Aleutians and how the community in Nikolski is stepping away from statewide trends, reopening its doors to local families.

This interview originally aired on KUCB on Jan. 11, 2023.

