Aleutian Region School District selects two new board members to temporarily fill vacant seats

The Aleutian Region School District swore in two new temporary board members Jan. 24. They'll serve until school board elections in October.

Crystal Dushkin represents Atka in Seat A and Jana Lekanoff represents Adak in Seat D.

The district's board members unanimously appointed Dushkin and Lekanoff in a school board meeting over the phone. The seats were vacated because the previous board members moved away.

Board members meet regularly several times a year and represent public schools in Adak, Atka, and Nikolski. However, Atka’s school is the only one that’s open this year. The school in Adak closed last year due to low enrollment. The school in Nikolski has been closed for over a decade for the same reasons, but the district has plans to reopen it this fall.

Once the Nikolski School reopens, Superintendent Mike Hanley said the board hopes someone from the village will take a board seat.

Residents within the school district will vote on Seats A and D in this year’s regular school board elections.