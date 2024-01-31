© 2024 KUCB
Local News
The KUCB Newsroom provides newscasts Monday through Thursday at noon and 5 PM on KUCB Radio. You can find many of our local news stories here.

Aleutian Region School District selects two new board members to temporarily fill vacant seats

KUCB | By Sofia Stuart-Rasi
Published January 31, 2024 at 12:57 PM AKST
Yakov E. Netsvetov School in Atka
Photo courtesy of Aleutian Region School District
Yakov E. Netsvetov School in Atka

The Aleutian Region School District swore in two new temporary board members Jan. 24. They'll serve until school board elections in October.

Crystal Dushkin represents Atka in Seat A and Jana Lekanoff represents Adak in Seat D.

The district's board members unanimously appointed Dushkin and Lekanoff in a school board meeting over the phone. The seats were vacated because the previous board members moved away.

Board members meet regularly several times a year and represent public schools in Adak, Atka, and Nikolski. However, Atka’s school is the only one that’s open this year. The school in Adak closed last year due to low enrollment. The school in Nikolski has been closed for over a decade for the same reasons, but the district has plans to reopen it this fall.

Once the Nikolski School reopens, Superintendent Mike Hanley said the board hopes someone from the village will take a board seat.

Residents within the school district will vote on Seats A and D in this year’s regular school board elections.
Education Aleutian Region School DistrictAtkaadakNIKOLSKIYAKOV E. NETSVETOV SCHOOL
Sofia Stuart-Rasi
Sofia was born and raised in the Rocky Mountains of Colorado. She’s reported around the U.S. for local public radio stations, NPR and National Native News. Sofia has a Master of Arts in Environmental Science and Natural Resource Journalism from the University of Montana, a graduate certificate in Documentary Studies from the Salt Institute and a Bachelor of Arts in Studio Arts from the University of Colorado Boulder. In between her studies, Sofia was a ski bum in Telluride, Colorado for a few years.
