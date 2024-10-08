The KUCB Newsroom provides newscasts Monday through Thursday at noon and 5 PM on KUCB Radio. You can find many of our local news stories here.
An audio postcard from the 'Trusty Tusty': Celebrating 60 years of sailings
The MV Tustumena turned 60 years old this year. She’s the oldest ferry in the Alaska Marine Highway System and she just completed her final Aleutian Chain run of the year.
In August, Unalaskans met her at the port to celebrate the "Trusty Tusty’s" birthday. KUCB’s Theo Greenly was there — he rode the ferry down the chain to Homer, and he sends this audio postcard from the trip.
