Winter in Unalaska by Sam Zmolek
Local News
The KUCB Newsroom provides newscasts Monday through Thursday at noon and 5 PM on KUCB Radio. You can find many of our local news stories here.

An audio postcard from the 'Trusty Tusty': Celebrating 60 years of sailings

KUCB | By Theo Greenly
Published October 8, 2024 at 2:18 PM AKDT
1 of 11  — A/IMG_2400.jpg
Theo Greenly / KUCB
2 of 11  — A/IMG_4016.jpg
Theo Greenly / KUCB
3 of 11  — A/IMG_2886.jpg
Theo Greenly / KUCB
4 of 11  — A/IMG_4066.jpg
Theo Greenly / KUCB
5 of 11  — A/IMG_4078.jpg
Theo Greenly / KUCB
6 of 11  — A/IMG_4141.jpg
Theo Greenly / KUCB
7 of 11  — A/IMG_2414.jpg
Theo Greenly / Tustumena chain run August 2024
8 of 11  — A/IMG_2471.jpg
Theo Greenly / Tustumena chain run August 2024
9 of 11  — A/IMG_2642.jpg
Theo Greenly / Tustumena chain run August 2024
10 of 11  — A/IMG_2938.jpg
Theo Greenly / Tustumena chain run August 2024
11 of 11  — A/IMG_4002.jpg
Theo Greenly / KUCB

The MV Tustumena turned 60 years old this year. She’s the oldest ferry in the Alaska Marine Highway System and she just completed her final Aleutian Chain run of the year.

In August, Unalaskans met her at the port to celebrate the "Trusty Tusty’s" birthday. KUCB’s Theo Greenly was there — he rode the ferry down the chain to Homer, and he sends this audio postcard from the trip.

Tustumena 60 birthday chain run august 2024
1 of 11  — B/IMG_4109.jpg
Theo Greenly / KUCB
Tustumena 60 birthday chain run august 2024
2 of 11  — tusty 60
Theo Greenly / KUCB
Tustumena 60 birthday chain run august 2024
3 of 11  — tusty 60
Theo Greenly / KUCB
Tustumena 60 birthday chain run august 2024
4 of 11  — B/IMG_4221.jpg
Theo Greenly / KUCB
Tustumena 60 birthday chain run august 2024
5 of 11  — tusty 60
Theo Greenly / KUCB
Tustumena 60 birthday chain run august 2024
6 of 11  — B/IMG_2351.jpg
Theo Greenly / KUCB
Tustumena 60 birthday chain run august 2024
7 of 11  — B/IMG_4154.jpg
Theo Greenly / KUCB
Tustumena 60 birthday chain run august 2024
8 of 11  — B/IMG_4161.jpg
Theo Greenly / KUCB
Tustumena 60 birthday chain run august 2024
9 of 11  — B/IMG_3993.jpg
Theo Greenly / KUCB
Tustumena 60 birthday chain run august 2024
10 of 11  — B/IMG_4242.jpg
Theo Greenly / KUCB
Tustumena 60 birthday chain run august 2024
11 of 11  — B/IMG_2357.jpg
Theo Greenly / KUCB

Tags
M/V TUSTUMENA AMHS TRAVEL aleutians region
Theo Greenly
Theo Greenly reports from the Aleutians as a Report for America corps member. He got his start in public radio at KCRW in Santa Monica, California, and has produced radio stories and podcasts for stations around the country.
See stories by Theo Greenly
