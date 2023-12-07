Public can weigh in on Tustumena's 2024 summer schedule

The Alaska Marine Highway System released a draft of the 2024 summer ferry schedule on Tuesday, proposing the same number of Aleutian Chain runs as the last two years.

The M/V Tustumena would sail the Aleutian Chain once per month, May through September, with the proposed schedule.

The Tustumena used to run twice a month in the years leading up to the COVID-19 pandemic, but the schedule has been slimmed down for the past few years.

The public comment period is open now, and anyone can provide written comments on the proposed schedule by Dec. 18. The full schedule and a public comment form can be found on the Alaska Marine Highway System website.