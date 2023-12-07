© 2023 KUCB
Winter in Unalaska
Local News
The KUCB Newsroom provides newscasts Monday through Thursday at noon and 5 PM on KUCB Radio. You can find many of our local news stories here.

Public can weigh in on Tustumena's 2024 summer schedule

KUCB | By Theo Greenly
Published December 7, 2023 at 4:22 PM AKST
The M/V Tustumena in port in Dutch Harbor.
Hope McKenney
/
KUCB
The Alaska Marine Highway System released a draft of the 2024 summer ferry schedule on Tuesday, proposing the same number of Aleutian Chain runs as the last two years.

The M/V Tustumena would sail the Aleutian Chain once per month, May through September, with the proposed schedule.

The Tustumena used to run twice a month in the years leading up to the COVID-19 pandemic, but the schedule has been slimmed down for the past few years.

The public comment period is open now, and anyone can provide written comments on the proposed schedule by Dec. 18. The full schedule and a public comment form can be found on the Alaska Marine Highway System website.
Theo Greenly
Theo Greenly reports from the Aleutians as a Report for America corps member. He got his start in public radio at KCRW in Santa Monica, California, and has produced radio stories and podcasts for stations around the country.
