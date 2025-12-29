Severe storm damage prompts closure of Unalaska airport

Unalaska’s Tom Madsen Airport is closed, after blizzard conditions damaged the island’s runway this weekend. Unalaska’s Tom Madsen Airport is closed, after blizzard conditions damaged the island’s runway this weekend. According to the City of Unalaska, the runway surface has been approved for use and will reopen at 9:00 a.m. on Tuesday, barring unforeseen circumstances.

Photo courtesy of Alaska DOT&PF Waves washed debris onto the runway during the storm, damaging runway lights.

Unalaska was under a blizzard warning Friday and Saturday as a powerful storm system passed through. According to the National Weather Service, the airport recorded a peak wind gust of 99 mph on Saturday, with multiple readings between 90 and 99 mph throughout the storm.

A meteorologist with the federal agency said the extreme winds were the result of colliding weather systems and dense, cold air. High winds are expected to ease Tuesday.

The airport will remain closed while crews inspect the runway and complete repairs.

Engineers with Alaska’s Department of Transportation determined the active runway pavement was not damaged. Still, waves washed rocky debris onto the airfield, striking runway lights, they said.

In a Monday statement, the department said a local contractor is working to restore airfield systems and is expected to complete repairs by the end of the day. State officials are evaluating the extent of the runway shoulder damage and clearing debris from the waves.

The state is also working with the City of Unalaska as the community responds to widespread cellular and internet outages, as well as broader storm impacts, including high surf.