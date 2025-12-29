© 2026 KUCB
Winter in Unalaska by Sam Zmolek
Your voice in the Aleutians.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
GCI customers in Unalaska continue to experience internet and mobile service interruptions, including impacts to wireless voice and 911 calling. A damaged section of underwater fiber will require a specialized vessel to repair the fiber. GCI crews are working to restore some services over alternate technologies until repairs are complete.
Local News
The KUCB Newsroom provides newscasts Monday through Thursday at noon and 5 PM on KUCB Radio. You can find many of our local news stories here.

Severe storm damage prompts closure of Unalaska airport

KUCB | By Sofia Stuart-Rasi
Published December 29, 2025 at 3:25 PM AKST
Waves washed debris onto the runway at Unalaska's Tom Madsen Airport during the weekend storm.
Photo courtesy of Alaska DOT&PF
Waves washed debris onto the runway at Unalaska's Tom Madsen Airport during the weekend storm.

Unalaska’s Tom Madsen Airport is closed, after blizzard conditions damaged the island’s runway this weekend. Unalaska’s Tom Madsen Airport is closed, after blizzard conditions damaged the island’s runway this weekend. According to the City of Unalaska, the runway surface has been approved for use and will reopen at 9:00 a.m. on Tuesday, barring unforeseen circumstances.

Waves washed debris onto the runway during the storm, damaging runway lights.
Photo courtesy of Alaska DOT&PF
Waves washed debris onto the runway during the storm, damaging runway lights.

Unalaska was under a blizzard warning Friday and Saturday as a powerful storm system passed through. According to the National Weather Service, the airport recorded a peak wind gust of 99 mph on Saturday, with multiple readings between 90 and 99 mph throughout the storm.

A meteorologist with the federal agency said the extreme winds were the result of colliding weather systems and dense, cold air. High winds are expected to ease Tuesday.

The airport will remain closed while crews inspect the runway and complete repairs.

Engineers with Alaska’s Department of Transportation determined the active runway pavement was not damaged. Still, waves washed rocky debris onto the airfield, striking runway lights, they said.

In a Monday statement, the department said a local contractor is working to restore airfield systems and is expected to complete repairs by the end of the day. State officials are evaluating the extent of the runway shoulder damage and clearing debris from the waves.

The state is also working with the City of Unalaska as the community responds to widespread cellular and internet outages, as well as broader storm impacts, including high surf.
Tags
Regional tom madsen airportAIRPORTALASKA DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATIONNWSNATIONAL WEATHER SERVICEWEATHER
Sofia Stuart-Rasi
Sofia was born and raised in the Rocky Mountains of Colorado. She’s reported around the U.S. for local public radio stations, NPR and National Native News. Sofia has a Master of Arts in Environmental Science and Natural Resource Journalism from the University of Montana, a graduate certificate in Documentary Studies from the Salt Institute and a Bachelor of Arts in Studio Arts from the University of Colorado Boulder. In between her studies, Sofia was a ski bum in Telluride, Colorado for a few years.
See stories by Sofia Stuart-Rasi
Related Content