Winter in Unalaska by Sam Zmolek
The KUCB Newsroom provides newscasts Monday through Thursday at noon and 5 PM on KUCB Radio.

Unalaska hunkers down for late-season winter storm

KUCB | By Andy Lusk,
Maggie Nelson
Published April 3, 2025 at 2:02 PM AKDT

Andy Lusk
/
KUCB


Updated April 3.

Spring may have officially sprung, but this weekend, Unalaska is deep into another winter storm. Local officials are keeping a close eye on conditions that could last through Sunday.

Local officials are keeping a close eye on conditions that could last through Sunday.
Andy Lusk
/
KUCB
Local officials are keeping a close eye on conditions that could last through Sunday.

In response to the storm, the Unalaska Department of Parks, Culture and Recreation’s annual Spring Festival has been postponed. The festival, which will feature live performances, arts and vendor stalls, is now slated to start in the community center gym April 19 at noon and run till 4 p.m.

As of this afternoon, Friday’s school day hasn’t been cancelled. Keep an eye on the Unalaska City School District’s website and Facebook page for updates.

City officials are communicating closely with forecasters at the National Weather Service in Anchorage to track the storm. They’re monitoring its intensity and potential impacts to travel in the area.

Unalaskans should expect heavy snow, with possible accumulations between 8 and 18 inches. Winds could get up to 60 mph, and visibility could be reduced to a half mile or less at times. The heaviest snowfall is expected today and tomorrow.

The latest forecasts are available at the National Weather Service website and through Nixle alerts from Unalaska’s first responders.
