Unalaska City Manager resigns, Veeder named acting replacement

Unalaska’s City Manager Bil Homka resigned, with his last day on the job Friday, Nov. 14.

Unalaska Mayor Vince Tutiakoff said Marjie Veeder will serve as acting city manager until the Unalaska City Council hires a replacement. Recruitment plans for a permanent city manager will be discussed at a regular city council meeting on Nov. 25.

The announcement of Homka’s resignation was made to city staff Friday morning, his last day. The reason for Homka’s resignation is unclear, and Tutiakoff declined further comment.

Homka and the city are both named in an ongoing lawsuit .

In a written statement, Tutiakoff said he appreciates the service and dedication Homka has provided for the Unalaska community and wishes him well in his future endeavors.

Homka told KUCB, “I am proud of the work my team and I have been doing to stabilize the city and chart a direction toward sustainability. Unalaska is facing a lot of issues economically and we were working hard to prepare for change. I wish everyone well.”

KUCB’s Theo Greenly contributed reporting to this story.