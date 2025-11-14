© 2025 KUCB
Winter in Unalaska by Sam Zmolek
Your voice in the Aleutians.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local News
The KUCB Newsroom provides newscasts Monday through Thursday at noon and 5 PM on KUCB Radio. You can find many of our local news stories here.

Unalaska City Manager resigns, Veeder named acting replacement

KUCB | By Sofia Stuart-Rasi
Published November 14, 2025 at 3:00 PM AKST
Sofia Stuart-Rasi
/
KUCB

Unalaska’s City Manager Bil Homka resigned, with his last day on the job Friday, Nov. 14.

Unalaska Mayor Vince Tutiakoff said Marjie Veeder will serve as acting city manager until the Unalaska City Council hires a replacement. Recruitment plans for a permanent city manager will be discussed at a regular city council meeting on Nov. 25.

The announcement of Homka’s resignation was made to city staff Friday morning, his last day. The reason for Homka’s resignation is unclear, and Tutiakoff declined further comment.

Homka and the city are both named in an ongoing lawsuit.

In a written statement, Tutiakoff said he appreciates the service and dedication Homka has provided for the Unalaska community and wishes him well in his future endeavors.

Homka told KUCB, “I am proud of the work my team and I have been doing to stabilize the city and chart a direction toward sustainability. Unalaska is facing a lot of issues economically and we were working hard to prepare for change. I wish everyone well.”

KUCB’s Theo Greenly contributed reporting to this story.
Government
Sofia Stuart-Rasi
Sofia was born and raised in the Rocky Mountains of Colorado. She’s reported around the U.S. for local public radio stations, NPR and National Native News. Sofia has a Master of Arts in Environmental Science and Natural Resource Journalism from the University of Montana, a graduate certificate in Documentary Studies from the Salt Institute and a Bachelor of Arts in Studio Arts from the University of Colorado Boulder. In between her studies, Sofia was a ski bum in Telluride, Colorado for a few years.
See stories by Sofia Stuart-Rasi
Related Content