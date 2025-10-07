KUCB secures $282K in one-time funding in partnership with the Qawalangin Tribe

KUCB will receive $282,728 in one-time funding from the Bureau of Indian Affairs, replacing nearly half of its operating budget lost when Congress eliminated Corporation for Public Broadcasting support.

When the BIA announced a one-time funding opportunity for stations serving tribal audiences, the Qawalangin Tribe of Unalaska sent a letter of support for KUCB, noting the station serves the community and provides emergency alerts. The station was not initially included on CPB’s list of stations serving tribal audiences .

“From lifesaving tsunami alerts to daily programming that connects our island, KUCB is the heart of Unalaska,” said Tribal Administrator Chelsey Dorrough.

With KUCB’s budget suddenly cut in half , the station turned to reserves and an outpouring of donations from across the country — including a $50,000 anonymous donation and about $25,000 following a New York Times article . However, KUCB General Manager Lauren Adams said she doesn’t expect that level of national attention and donations to continue, making the BIA funding even more crucial.

“This year we are able to move forward,” Adams said, noting the BIA funding covers the station’s fiscal year through June 30, 2026.

Adams said the one-time nature of the BIA funding means the station must develop a sustainable model for years to come. But the $282,728 gives her some breathing room to keep staff working while she figures out what the station will look like in the future.

“I do not think we’re going to turn off our signals, but … what is the service we provide without a person standing at the mic?” Adams said. “And salaries are our biggest expense.”

The station is now planning its regular fall fundraiser throughout October, including a 24-hour on-air drive starting Oct. 24, a day of local live music on Oct. 29 and a trivia night with the Museum of the Aleutians at the Norwegian Rat Saloon on Oct. 30.