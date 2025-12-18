Are fad diets worth it? Unalaska provider on sustainable eating and enjoying holiday treats

Most fad diets promise quick results, but they often fail in the long run. When people drop off intensive diets, they frequently gain back more weight than they lost — with blood sugar and cholesterol climbing even higher than before.

For this episode of "Island Interviews," KUCB's Sofia Stuart-Rasi spoke with Greg Walter, a nurse practitioner with Iliuliuk Family and Health Services, to discuss the science behind popular diets like keto and intermittent fasting, why Mediterranean and plant-based diets have the strongest evidence for overall health and practical tips for staying on track during the holidays.