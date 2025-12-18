© 2025 KUCB
Winter in Unalaska by Sam Zmolek
Island Interviews

Are fad diets worth it? Unalaska provider on sustainable eating and enjoying holiday treats

By Sofia Stuart-Rasi
Published December 18, 2025 at 1:11 PM AKST
Photo courtesy of Ellis Berry

Most fad diets promise quick results, but they often fail in the long run. When people drop off intensive diets, they frequently gain back more weight than they lost — with blood sugar and cholesterol climbing even higher than before.

For this episode of "Island Interviews," KUCB's Sofia Stuart-Rasi spoke with Greg Walter, a nurse practitioner with Iliuliuk Family and Health Services, to discuss the science behind popular diets like keto and intermittent fasting, why Mediterranean and plant-based diets have the strongest evidence for overall health and practical tips for staying on track during the holidays.

Sofia Stuart-Rasi
Sofia was born and raised in the Rocky Mountains of Colorado. She’s reported around the U.S. for local public radio stations, NPR and National Native News. Sofia has a Master of Arts in Environmental Science and Natural Resource Journalism from the University of Montana, a graduate certificate in Documentary Studies from the Salt Institute and a Bachelor of Arts in Studio Arts from the University of Colorado Boulder. In between her studies, Sofia was a ski bum in Telluride, Colorado for a few years.
